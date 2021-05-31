5W Public Relations Experiences Unprecedented Growth Of Israel PR Practice Area

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued growth of its specialty Israel PR practice area, providing PR and digital services for Israel-based businesses looking to launch or extend their international reach.

In the past year, 5W added several Israel-based brands to their continuously growing client roster, including AI-Powered and fully automated web accessibility solution, AccessiBe, global technology innovator in digital advertising, Perion, and global digital publishing group, XLMedia Group. 5W Public Relations is agency of record for Israel-based clients HiBob, SodaStream, Ubimo, MySizeID, Lumenis, Dragontail Systems, Carbyne, and Signal Analytics.

"The outstanding work across our corporate and consumer practices not only continues to capture the attention of Israel-based technology clients, but also the attention of beauty, beverage, and finance brands," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "We're honored that in such a competitive environment, these brands continue to look to us to launch their brands into the U.S. market."

5W's team of experts have developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and IPOs, through to building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

