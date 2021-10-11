5W Public Relations CEO Ronn Torossian Announces Record Growth Across Agency

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced continued growth of the agency, expanding to a workforce of over 250 employees as of the end of Q3 2021.

In 2021, 5W has expanded to serve clients in over 25 countries across five continents, and announced the opening of an office space in Miami, Florida. New areas of practice this year have included an expansion of the parent, child & baby practice area, a specialized cybersecurity practice, the creation of NFT specialty practice, a division for gaming and gambling PR, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) communications practice, and a cryptocurrency PR division.

"2021 has been an incredible year for 5WPR," said Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "We began the year with an aggressive attitude and a goal to attract the top talent within the industry, as well as expand our client offerings. We've succeeded across all of our groups including our digital, corporate and consumer communication practices. I look forward to closing out the year on a high."

New business wins from this year including RV Subscription Service, Harvest Hosts, document managing platform, Docupace, leading global health and wellness brand, GNC, telemedicine ecosystem, ixlayer, developer and manufacturer of KODAK licensed products, Prinics Co., internationally acclaimed publishing house, Cuento de Luz, and many others. 5W was also named a top 3 NYC PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

5W boasts clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

About 5WPR5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact Ronn Torossian rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5w-public-relations-ceo-ronn-torossian-announces-record-growth-across-agency-301396358.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations