5W Public Relations And Black PR Girl Magic Partner To Host "Celebrating And Empowering Women In PR & Media" In Honor Of Women's History Month

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 24 th at 3:00pm ET, 5WPR and Black PR Girl Magic™ are teaming up to host an honest, live, online conversation in honor of Women's History Month.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 24 th at 3:00pm ET, 5WPR and Black PR Girl Magic™ are teaming up to host an honest, live, online conversation in honor of Women's History Month. Women leaders in PR and media will join together to discuss the challenges and victories on their paths to success.

Dara A. Busch, 5WPR Consumer President, will moderate the panel discussion featuring Zozibini Tunzi, the reigning Miss Universe; Suejin Kim, Senior Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at 5WPR; Tahajah Samuels, Founder of Black PR Girl Magic™; Ashley Barton, Vice President of Lifestyle at 5WPR; and Jen Ortiz, Deputy Editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine. Panelists will engage in an open conversation addressing what inspired them to pursue their career in PR or media, representation and equality within the industry, personal anecdotes, and advice for the next generation of female professionals.

"We are thrilled to bring these strong women together for a raw and empowering conversation, as well as provide guidance for aspiring female leaders," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "It's inspiring to see this diverse group - a prominent celebrity, a best-selling women's magazine editor, executives from a top PR firm, and the founder of a social community and digital platform dedicated solely to Black women - all come together to celebrate their successes in recognition of Women's History Month."

"It's an honor to partner with 5WPR on an impactful webinar featuring a dynamic group of women in public relations and media," shared Black PR Girl Magic™ founder, Tahajah Samuels. "Excited for a passionate conversation centered on women in the industry as we continue to celebrate and highlight all that we were, are and will be; and not just this month, at that."

The ongoing partnership between 5WPR and Black PR Girl Magic™ launched in July 2020 with 5W inviting members of their community to join internal 5W University courses. The partnership has continued to expand with 5W recruiting members of the community to join the agency at a professional level, and additional events and initiatives to be announced this year.

Register for the Women in PR & Media Webinar here.

About 5W Public Relations5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact Ronn Torossian rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5w-public-relations-and-black-pr-girl-magic-partner-to-host-celebrating-and-empowering-women-in-pr--media-in-honor-of-womens-history-month-301252479.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations