5G Smart Antenna Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025: An Absolute Requirement To Support The Smart Cities Market And Related Services

The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $3.3B by 2025

by 2025 5G will provide continuous mobility largely within only metropolitan areas

Smart antennas will be invaluable for continuous voice over 5G (Vo5G) coverage

In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources

5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services

This report evaluates the smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed enhancement and error rate reduction.The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), connectivity, and application globally and regionally. The report also assesses 5G smart antenna support of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, providing forecasts for IoT applications. The report includes detailed revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2020 to 2025.Smart antenna arrays use Multiple Input / Multiple Output (MIMO) at both the source (transmitter) and the destination (receiver) to improve signal quality. This is in contrast to non-array systems in which a single antenna (and signal path) is used at the source and the destination. The market for smart antennas is nothing new as they provide efficient coverage for 2G, 3G, and LTE. However, 5G smart antennas will be necessary to provide mobility support for many new and enhanced apps and services such as virtual reality, self-driving cars, connected vehicles, and Voice over 5G (Vo5G).Once 5G networks are operational, continuous Vo5G coverage will be facilitated by directing RF where it is needed. In absence of 5GNR for Voice over NR (VoNR) coverage, Vo5G calls will need to hand-over to LTE, analogous to how LTE handover to 3G was accounted for in 4G deployments. However, there is a big difference. Unlike LTE, which is becoming increasingly ubiquitous (especially in metro areas), 5GNR will be more constrained and thus needing smart antennas to direct RF signals to optimize QoE for VoNR.The anticipated global market for SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), and MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) 5G smart antennas will be $2.2M, $1.9M, and $1.9M respectively by 2025. These systems will support a variety of applications including many advanced enterprise solutions and industrial automation services. We see the global market for switched multi-beam 5G smart antenna solutions reaching $3.6B by 2025. However, adaptive array systems will grow over 55% faster than multi-beam technology, eventually overtaking market share.

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 What Makes an Antenna Smart2.2 Smart Antenna Systems2.3 Smart Antenna Benefits2.4 Smart Antennas for 5G2.4.1 Electronically Scanned Arrays and Phased Antenna Array Design2.4.2 Slot Coupled Microstrip Patch Antenna Array Synthesizer App2.5 Smart Antenna Techniques2.5.1 Fixed Switched Beam Arrays vs. Directional Finding Arrays2.5.2 MRC, STBC, and Spatial Multiplexing2.5.3 SIMO, MISO, and MIMO2.5.4 Space Division Multiple Access (SDMA)2.5.5 Random Beamforming2.6 Smart Antennas Market Factors2.7 Smart Antennas Shipment and Sales 3. Technology and Application Analysis3.1 Smart Antenna Types3.1.1 Switched Multi-beam Antennas3.1.2 Adaptive Array Antennas3.2 Digital Antenna Array3.3 5G NR Infrastructure and Active Antennas3.4 Mobile Device Antennas3.5 System Connectivity3.6 Adaptive Beamforming3.6.1 Digital Beamforming3.6.2 Hybrid Beamforming3.7 5G MIMO3.8 Digital Signal Processing3.9 Software Re-programmability3.10 Software Defined Radio3.11 Smart Antennas Application Sectors3.12 Smart Antennas in IoT3.13 Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Network 4. Company Analysis4.1 Ericsson4.2 Cobham Antenna Systems4.3 Intel Corporation4.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.4.5 ArrayComm LLC4.6 Nokia Corporation4.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.4.8 Broadcom Inc.4.9 California Amplifier Inc.4.10 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)4.11 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.4.12 Qualcomm Incorporated4.13 Honeywell International Inc.4.14 Linx Technologies4.15 Ruckus Networks4.16 ANSYS Inc.4.17 Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd.4.18 NXP Semiconductors4.19 NEC Corporation4.20 COMMSCOPE4.21 PCTEL Inc.4.22 Comba Telecom4.23 Airgain Inc.4.24 Laird Technologies4.25 MediaTek Inc.4.26 LOCOSYS Technology Inc.4.27 Leica Geosystems AG 5. 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts5.1 Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2020-20255.1.1 Total 5G Smart Antenna Market5.1.2 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type5.1.3 5G Smart Antennas by Technology5.1.4 5G Smart Antennas by Connectivity System5.1.5 5G Smart Antenna Market by Application5.1.6 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market5.1.6.1 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market by AI Technology5.1.7 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT5.1.7.1 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT by Application5.2 Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market 2020-20255.2.1 5G Smart Antenna Market by Region5.2.2 North America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country5.2.3 Europe 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country5.2.4 APAC 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country5.2.5 Latin America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country5.2.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country 6. Conclusions and Recommendations

