5G Network Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of 5G Networks For Smart Cities To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G equipment market is poised to grow by $ 24.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Request a free sample report .

The surging adoption of 5G networks for smart cities, growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity, and increasing government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, energy efficiency challenges in 5G small cell networks, the threat of cybersecurity breach, and the high deployment cost of 5G technology will challenge the growth of the market participants.

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

5G Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Macrocell



Small Cell



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43790

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

5G Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Communication Test Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 5G equipment market report covers the following areas:

5G Equipment Market size

5G Equipment Market trends

5G Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years.

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 5G Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

5G Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5g equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5g equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5g equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5g equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small cell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-network-market-2021-2025--adoption-of-5g-networks-for-smart-cities-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301378883.html

SOURCE Technavio