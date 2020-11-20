DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Platform, End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 64 million in 2020 to USD 1,318 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 57.9% from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as higher network speed, and lower latency in 5G, and growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of 5G in the defense market.

The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson ( Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks ( Finland), Samsung ( South Korea), NEC ( Japan), Thales Group ( France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment projected to dominate 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.

Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure. By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.

By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency. North America is projected to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities In 5G In Defense Market 4.2 5G In Defense Market, By Operational Frequency 4.3 5G In Defense Market, By Chipset 4.4 5G In Defense Market, By Network Type 4.5 5G In Defense Market, By Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Autonomous And Connected Devices5.2.1.2 Higher Network Speed And Lower Latency In 5G5.2.1.3 Demand For Information Processing For Big Data Analytics5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack Of Standards And Protocols For USe Of 5G5.2.2.2 High Cost Involved In The Deployment Of 5G Infrastructure5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase In USe Of Iot Technology In Defense5.2.3.2 Increased Defense Budgets Of Different Countries For Unmanned Systems5.2.3.3 Transition From On-Premises Legacy Systems To Cloud-Based Solutions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Technological Design Challenges5.2.4.1.1 Heat Dissipation In Massive Multiple Input And Multiple Output (Mimo)5.2.4.1.2 Inter-Cell Interference Management5.2.4.2 Issues Related To Spectrum Allocation5.2.4.3 Security Concerns On Collaboration With 5G Suppliers5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Technology Analysis5.4.1 Portable & Transportable 5G Base Stations5.4.2 Non-Standalone 5G Network5.5 USe Cases 6 5G In Defense Market, By Communication Infrastructure6.1 Introduction6.2 Small Cell6.2.1 Small Cells Can Provide Coverage Up To 2 Km6.3 Macro Cell6.3.1 Macro Cells Provide Radio Access Coverage Over A Large Network Area6.4 Radio Access Network (Ran)6.4.1 Ran Utilizes Radio Transceivers To Connect USers To The Cloud 7 5G In Defense Market, By Core Network Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Software-Defined Networking (Sdn)7.2.1 Sdn Allows Real-Time Changes In Telecom Networks Through A Centralized Control System7.3 Fog Computing (Fc)7.3.1 Fc Distributes Compute, Communication, Control, Storage, And Decision-Making Closer To Origin Of Data7.4 Mobile Edge Computing (Mec)7.4.1 Mec Enables Cloud Computing Capabilities And It Service Environment At Cellular Network Edge7.5 Network Functions Virtualization (Nfv)7.5.1 Nfv Is Advanced Network Technology That Employs Virtualized Network Services 8 5G In Defense Market, By Platform8.1 Introduction8.2 Land8.2.1 5G Is USed To Manage Various Land-Based Platforms And Weapon Systems8.2.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles8.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles8.2.4 Command And Control Systems8.3 Naval8.3.1 Maritime Platforms Can Share Data Between Various Naval Vessels8.3.2 Military Ships And Submarines8.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles8.4 Airborne8.4.1 Airborne Platforms Are USe Long-Range Broadband Communication8.4.2 Military Aircraft8.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles 9 5G In Defense Market, By Installation9.1 Introduction9.2 Upgradation9.2.1 5G Architecture Upgradation Operates In Master-Slave Configuration9.3 New Implementation9.3.1 New Implementation Network Provides End-To-End 5G Experience To USers 10 5G In Defense Market, By Chipset10.1 Introduction10.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (Asic) Chipset10.2.1 Custom-Made Chipsets From Scratch For Specific Applications10.3 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (Rfic) Chipset10.3.1 Medium Operating Frequency Ranges From 4 Ghz To 6 Ghz10.4 Millimeter Wave (Mmwave) Chipset10.4.1 Deals With Frequency Bands From 30 Ghz To 300 Ghz 11 5G In Defense Market, By Operational Frequency11.1 Introduction11.2 Low11.2.1 Low Operating Frequency Offers Coverage And Capacity Benefits11.3 Medium11.3.1 Medium Operating Frequency Ranges From 4 Ghz To 6 Ghz11.4 High11.4.1 High Operational Frequency Is Essential To Meet Ultra-High Broadband Speeds Projected For 5G 12 5G In Defense Market, By Network Type12.1 Introduction12.2 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb)12.2.1 Embb Supports Macro And Small Cells12.3 Massive Machine Type Communications (Mmtc)12.3.1 Mmtc Leverages Benefits Of Ultra-Low-Cost M2M12.4 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (Urllc)12.4.1 Urllc Provides Ultra-Responsive Connections 13 5G In Defense Market, By End USer13.1 Introduction13.2 Military13.2.1 5G Will Enhance Military Capabilities And Help Maintain Technological Advantage On The Battlefield13.3 Homeland Security13.3.1 5G To Enhance Surveillance And Training Capabilities 14 Regional Analysis14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.3 Europe14.4 Asia Pacific14.5 Middle East14.6 Rest Of The World 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Evaluation Framework15.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant15.2.1 Star15.2.2 Emerging Leaders15.2.3 Participants15.2.4 Pervasive15.3 Market Ranking - 201915.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top 4 Market Players15.5 Market Share (2019)15.6 Competitive Scenario15.6.1 Contracts And Agreements15.6.2 Partnership15.6.3 New Product Launches15.6.4 Acquisitions15.6.5 Funding 16 Company Profiles16.1 Key Infrastructure Companies16.1.1 Ericsson16.1.2 Huawei16.1.3 Nokia Networks16.1.4 Samsung16.1.4.1 Business Overview16.1.5 NEC16.1.6 Qorvo, Inc16.1.7 Intelsat16.2 Key Solution Providers16.2.1 Thales Group16.2.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc16.2.3 Raytheon Technologies16.2.4 Wind River Systems, Inc.16.2.5 Ligado Networks16.2.6 Marvell16.2.7 Orange16.2.8 Gogo16.2.9 Deutsche Telekom 16.2.10 Telecom Italia 16.2.11 T-Mobile USa, Inc 16.2.12 Aeromobile Communications 16.2.13 Smartsky Networks16.3 Key Hardware Providers16.3.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.16.3.2 Analog Devices, Inc.16.3.3 Intel Corporation16.3.4 Cisco16.3.5 Mediatek Inc. 17 Appendix

