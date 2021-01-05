500 Pages Of Preschool Worksheets Gifted To The Public Domain

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to launch www.abbythepup.com. The website provides free quality educational materials to teachers and parents to help educate their 3 and 4 year old children. All preschool printables and worksheets on the website have been placed under the Creative Commons Public Domain Dedication (CC0). The content is provided with no logins, no fees and no advertisements. It is an easy to use, safe and commercial free environment. Abby the Pup's purpose is for social good, dedicated to improving the lives of children through education.

The contributors and supporters of www.abbythepup.com believe that quality preschool educational materials should be freely available to all children. Education helps lift children out of poverty, address social inequalities and provides a path to a better life. Access to quality educational materials should be available to all, not just for those who are able to afford it.

www.abbythepup.com is for preschool teachers and parents to help educate their children. There are hundreds of pages of preschool printables and worksheets in literature, math, general knowledge and skills, and for the classroom. Just download, print and distribute freely.

"One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world."

-- Malala Yousafza, Nobel Peace Prize

About Abby the Pup: www.abbythepup.com was created in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many young children could not go to school or were required to learn remotely from home. It was a stressful time for children, parents and teachers. Out of this crisis came the inspiration. Why must educational materials be so difficult to access, costly and commercialized? It should be easy to use and freely available in the public domain to help teachers and parents educate their young children. This is the mission of Abby the Pup.

