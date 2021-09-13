50 South Capital, General Partner Of ND Growth Fund, Expands Team

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund, recently named Kodee Furst a Director in its private equity group, enhancing the firm's reach across North Dakota as it assists in the development of the...

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund, recently named Kodee Furst a Director in its private equity group, enhancing the firm's reach across North Dakota as it assists in the development of the state's growing private capital ecosystem.

Furst will source, evaluate and execute primary fund investments and direct investments in the private capital space, with a specific focus on North Dakota. She will also participate in fundraising and portfolio management activities.

Furst has extensive experience working with entrepreneurs and startups as well as entrepreneurial support organizations. She also has experience in the oil and gas industry. Furst was born and raised in western North Dakota and graduated from Killdeer High School. She earned a B.S. from North Dakota State University, where she most recently helped lead the university's entrepreneurship center. See her complete biography.

50 South Capital is a leading alternatives investment firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Trust, a leading, global financial services firm.

"Kodee's extensive entrepreneurial and investment experience will further enhance 50 South Capital's ability to identify the most promising private capital opportunities across North Dakota," said 50 South Capital Co-Founder & Managing Director Bob Morgan.

About 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC is an alternatives asset management firm designed to meet the core strategic needs of investors seeking access to private equity, private credit and hedge funds. Its highly experienced team works closely with a wide range of investors to fulfill specific investment objectives and create lasting relationships. 50 South Capital's investment philosophy focuses on providing access primarily to small-to-mid sized managers that offer unique and differentiated sources of return. 50 South Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation. Visit www.50SouthCapital.com for more information.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit their website or follow them on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read their global and regulatory information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005634/en/