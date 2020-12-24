5 Tips Florida Car Accident Victims Should Know

MIAMI, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Center for Disease Control, approximately 2 million people are injured in car accidents each year.

MIAMI, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Center for Disease Control, approximately 2 million people are injured in car accidents each year. Having handled more than 1,000 car accident claims on behalf of accident victims, Florida car accident lawyer Jason Turchin provides tips for car accident victims if the accident was not their fault.

1. Call the police

If you were not at fault, you should call the police. The police may take witness information, insurance information and the name of the vehicle owner and driver.

2. Get medical attention if you are hurt

If you have any pain, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible. This can not only help get you better, but can also document your injuries for the insurance company.

3. Give the medical providers your health insurance and car insurance information

Florida's No-Fault law has a structure of who pays for what bills. Your car insurance is generally responsible for the first part of your bills, but only a percentage of them, so your health insurance may pay the balance. The at-fault person's insurance may also be responsible to pay the portion of the bills your No-Fault insurance did not pay. Be aware that your own health insurance may also be entitled to get paid back from your settlement any amount they paid out.

4. Do not sign any release unless you know what you are signing away

Some insurance companies will try to contact the injured person and offer them a small amount of money to settle the claim, often before the injured person knows how much their medical care will cost or what pain and suffering they might have.

5. Speak with a personal injury lawyer

A Florida car accident lawyer with significant experience negotiating car accident settlements may be able to get you a lot more money than you can get on your own, and can help negotiate down your medical expenses. Car insurance adjusters generally have years of experience negotiating claims, so be mindful that they may know more about car accident settlement values than you do.

