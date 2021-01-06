5 Growth Opportunities To Seize In The Fintech Industry In 2021

Frost & Sullivan experts present key trends and strategic recommendations for the global fintech market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly upended the financial services industry(FSI), but the overall impact it has had around the globe - on people, businesses, and the economy - is massive. The FSI has remained strong through 2020, but has readied itself for what is next. Digital transformations that were already in process have been sped up, and resiliency has been a key factor in companies that are surviving and thriving.

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Fintech Industry for 2021 - What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/53b

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Cybersecurity Big Data and advanced analytics Partnerships Digital Banks Personalization

