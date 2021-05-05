4th Dimension Publishing, LLC Launches In Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 th Dimension Publishing, LLC launched business operations in April of 2021, with the mission of providing published books, e-books, digital downloads and subscription-based content.

Its flagship publication will be Dr. Allen Berger's latest book in his 12 Series, "12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety," releasing June 3, 2021. The book is expected to be a best seller. His previous books have been best sellers and have sold over 400,000 copies, and include 12 Stupid Things That Mess Up Recovery, 12 More Stupid Things That Mess Up Recovery, 12 Smart Things to Do When the Booze and Drugs are Gone, and 12 Hidden Rewards of Making Amends.

4 th Dimension Publishing, LLC is a California-based corporation which acquires compelling content and publishes in multiple formats to reach the greatest number of people. It is building a marketing and distribution network focused on maximum reach and optimal revenue. 4 th Dimension Publishing, LLC was formed in March of 2021 by two partners, Kristin Witzenburg and Allen Berger, Ph.D.

Ms. Witzenburg is a professional publisher with expertise in the print and digital channels, radio and television. As CEO of Market and Sales Logic (MSL), she produced close to $20 million in media sales for creative partners and media brands, while providing added value to clients. She also launched Money Matters magazine, which grew to be one of the top 200 magazines in circulation in the US at 600,000 subscribers. She holds a Master of Science, Internet Marketing from Full Sail University.

Dr. Berger is a talented psychotherapist with over 5 decades of clinical experience. He is an internationally recognized expert on the science of recovery and is credited with integrating the concepts of modern psychotherapy with Twelve Step Recovery. He is considered by most to be the leading authority on emotional sobriety. His pioneering efforts have helped us understand the critical role emotional sobriety plays in optimal recovery. Dr. Berger is also a popular recovery author who has written extensively about the experience of recovery.

4 th Dimension Publishing, LLC is already in discussions with many other popular authors and creators of high-quality content, most with a focus in personal growth, family and relationships, and recovery. Interested authors may contact 4 th Dimension Publishing, LLC at support@4dphd.com.

