4th Annual MEP Force Conference A Success

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,000 mechanical, electrical and plumbing trade professionals and construction industry representatives in 40 U.S. states, 15 countries and 6 continents attended the MEP Force 2021 Virtual Conference, presented by MEP industry leaders Applied Software and eVolve MEP. The event, which was held August 30 to September 1, 2021, included three in-person "Block Parties," plus a livestream telecast.

Keynote speaker Dan McCarthy, CEO of Dodge Data & Analytics, kicked off the conference with his insights about the industry's digital transformation journey and the message that "culture is the biggest obstacle." Amy Marks, popular in the industry as Autodesk's "Queen of Prefab," participated in a roundtable discussion about industrialized construction and data, rather than design, for manufacturing and assembly. In line with the 2021 adage "Indestructible," Angie Simon, President of SMACNA, lauded construction companies for surviving "even a pandemic and coming out ahead."

eVolve MEP announced version 5.0 for eVolve Electrical and eVolve Mechanical, as well as new eVolve Materials.

Educational breakout sessions included such varied topics as leveraging data, asset management, debt, facility workload, bills of materials, marketing, fabrication, scheduling, Bluebeam Revu, and supply chain issues.

The industry has a tradition of peers sharing their challenges and successes, and the Block Parties in Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX and Denver, CO enabled networking both in-person and remotely through livestreaming.

"With over 70 breakout sessions featuring innovative technologies and learning opportunities for attendees, it was encouraging to see the community come together with high levels of engagement during sessions," said Richard Burroughs, president and founder of Applied Software. "We are pleased this conference can help companies be indestructible."

Along with blog updates and daily recaps, podcast commentary sessions were recorded and can be found on-demand at the Bridging the Gap podcast, winner of the 2020 Best Construction Podcast.

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants.

