4me Joins SCC Partner Network To Boost Digital Automation Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCC, Europe's biggest independent IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with service management specialist 4me, further enhancing its Digital Automation practice at a critical time for digital transformation.

4me is an application specifically built to support the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) approach. It allows internal and external service providers to collaborate whilst 4me keeps track of service levels. SCC selected 4me, a Gartner Peer insights Customers' Choice winner, as a partner to complement its existing Digital Automation practice.

4me was named a Customers' Choice in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools (ITSM) category after receiving a 4.8-star rating with 58 verified reviews as of Jan. 31, 2021.

The new partnership comes as many businesses continue to develop and accelerate their digital transformation strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 4me set to help SCC customers reduce total cost of ownership and increase return on investment as a business scaled solution for cloud computing.

Mike Swain, SCC UK CEO, said: "I'm delighted to announce SCC's new partnership with 4me, enabling a greater breadth and depth of choice for our customers. Digital process automation is a key tool in supporting the Enterprise Service Management part of any company's digital transformation programme, and we constantly work with our customers to find the right journey to meet their needs.

"By partnering with 4me, we can support customers on their evolutionary journey to get the most value in today's new normal - reducing costs, increasing responsiveness, and improving the experience of customers, partners, and employees. We have introduced several customers to 4me already and look forward to a long and successful partnership together."

Cor Winkler Prins, 4me Co-Founder and CEO, said: "4me is thrilled that we have become a partner to one of the UK's leading and most recognized technology managed service providers and resellers SCC. With reputation, reach and resources, SCC is a key and strategic partner, delivering and implementing our unique Enterprise Service Management (ESM) platform to organizations in all the countries where SCC operates. 4me looks forward to working closely with SCC to provide the best possible solutions to meet their customers' needs."

About SCCSCC unleashes the potential of IT for global businesses, as one of Europe's largest independent IT groups. Operating out of 45+ locations in the UK, France, Romania, Spain and Vietnam, SCC delivers limitless IT solutions in partnership with the world's best technology vendors. We provide multi-award-winning distributed cloud services, networks and communications, workplace productivity, business process outsourcing, security and innovation solutions to customers in a broad range of public and private industry sectors. We're trusted to discover, design, supply, implement, manage, and optimise IT that supports European economies through enduring partnership, driven by curiosity and inspired by innovation.

About 4me4me is the only ESM solution that makes it possible for all internal departments, like IT, HR and Facilities, to work together seamlessly. With each other, as well as with the managed service providers to which some services have been outsourced. In addition to supporting the ITIL processes, 4me also provides fully integrated knowledge management, time tracking and project management capabilities.

