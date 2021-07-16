4K Solutions® "5G" MBK-1900 Is Mission Ready!

MIDLAND, Ga., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4K Solutions®, the global leader in deployable 5G/4G/LTE mobile broadband solutions announces the availability of the world's first portable hand-carry 5G networking Mobile Broadband Kit - MBK™.

4K Solutions® announced today the release of the world's first portable Mobile Broadband Kit, the 5G MBK-1900. The MBK-1900 is added to their Mobile Broadband Solutions Suite and is intelligently designed and integrates the new ruggedized Cradlepoint R1900 5G networking platform.

The 4K Solutions' MBK-1900 by leveraging the Cradlepoint R1900 router provides customers with next generation rapidly deployable "office-in-a-box" capability providing an ultimate 5G NR /Cat 20 LTE mobile networking with industry-leading features. The Cradlepoint R1900 includes an embedded 5G modem that can automatically switch to Cat 20 LTE if the MBK™ moves outside of 5G coverage.

The MBK-1900 is ready for global use and has an integrated 4K Rugged Power Center LifePo4 battery management system for long running battery use. It also can be powered with 110/220 vac, 12 vdc, and solar power.

"We are extremely excited to be offering a 5G Mobile Broadband Kit to our customers. They have been asking for it for over a year and I am proud of our entire team's efforts to deliver so quickly!" -- David Theriault, Founder and President 4K Solutions.

For more information on the MBK-1900 and other mobile broadband, cellular and satellite communications solutions or information technology integration, visit 4K Solutions at www.4ksolutions.com.

About 4K Solutions

4K Solutions, LLC is a US Service-Disabled Veteran Small Business (SDVOSB) (CvE) specializing in providing leading information technology and special communications solutions. As a systems integrator and value-added reseller, 4K provides design of rapid fielding solutions, professional services and information technology training. 4K Solutions' military special operations experience enables them to think outside of the box and solve their clients' communications and networking problems quickly.

4K is keen at designing robust 5G/4G/LTE and satellite deployable solution sets for commercial, first responder, Department of Defense, and federal customers. 4K has delivered over 5,000 Mobile Broadband Kits - MBK™ globally and is also a leader in portable push-to-talk (PTT) systems design and fielding.

For more information on 4K Solutions, visit www.4ksolutions.com, email 314530@email4pr.com, or call David Theriault, President, at (844) 445-7658 or 706-593-9070.

