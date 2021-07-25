4i Apps Signs Three Major Public Sector Oracle Fusion Cloud Deals In MEA To Sign Off The First Quarter Of FY2020-21

CHENNAI, India, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4i Apps, an award-winning Oracle premium partner organization, solidifies its position as a leader in the Oracle Cloud portfolio by signing three major Oracle cloud public sector deals in UAE, Qatar, and Oman,...

CHENNAI, India, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4i Apps, an award-winning Oracle premium partner organization, solidifies its position as a leader in the Oracle Cloud portfolio by signing three major Oracle cloud public sector deals in UAE, Qatar, and Oman, respectively.

The collaborations will accelerate digital transformation and serve as a benchmark for other public sector organizations in the region. Oracle Fusion Cloud is the most innovative breed of next-gen cloud applications that exemplifies a digital-first approach to businesses. Oracle Fusion has been top-rated by leading research groups, including Gartner.

A reputed public sector organization from UAE in the logistics sector selects Oracle Fusion Cloud to transform its legacy ERP by partnering with 4i Apps. 4i Apps' team of experts will help the organization upgrade to Oracle Fusion Cloud covering Financials, Enterprise performance management, SCM and HCM streams.

A Qatar based global investor with varied interests in Real estate, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Retail have collaborated with 4i Apps. The association will enable the customer to derive optimal benefits using the Oracle Cloud. The implementation covers Financials, SCM, HCM, and extensions to build on Oracle PAAS.

A public utility organization in Oman has also chosen 4i Apps to enhance its supplier onboarding and tendering processes by implementing the Oracle Fusion Sourcing cloud.

"Successfully signing all the three projects with the public sector companies is a milestone achievement for us. It further boosts 4i Apps presence in the region," commented Mr Ravisankar. P, Head of Middle East Operations of 4i Apps.

"We are excited for the three major projects signed in this pandemic that further enhance 4i Apps base as the leading cloud solutions provider, serving both public and private sector customers over a decade worldwide," said Mr Saravanan Murugesan, CEO of 4i Apps.

"Our commitment in the region coupled with support from Oracle has helped us to secure the deals," said Mr Kathiresh, Sales Director of 4i Apps.

About 4i Apps:

4i Apps is a Cloud Applications Consulting and Services firm. It is a growing technology company and an Oracle Expertise Partner catering to various industries with 13 years of experience. It prepares, strategizes, and implements digital solutions in ERP and Analytics located in over ten countries.

Contact Information: Prem Kumar +91 - 8754401177 Email: premkumar.r@4iapps.com

Thanigaivel +971529989126 Email: thanigaivel.r@4iapps.com Website: https://www.4iapps.com/

