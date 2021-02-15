ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Om of Medicine , one of the leading cannabis provisioning centers serving the Ann Arbor community, is hosting a Meet & Greet with Viola Brands CEO and NBA legend, Al Harrington.

Where:111 S. Main Street, 1st Floor Ann Arbor, MI 48104

When: February 16, 2021 at 4:00-6:00 PM ET

Who:Viola Brands CEO and NBA legend, Al Harrington will be onsite along with Om of Medicine Founder and EVP of Operations at Mission Dispensaries Mark Passerini. Both Mark & Al will be available to meet with attendees and press at the socially distant meet and greet. Due to capacity restrictions, Om of Medicine has limited the number of guests that can be inside the store during the event. Heaters will be set up outside to ensure attendees can stay warm while waiting in line.

Why: Om of Medicine is one of the longest operating dispensaries in the country and has a long-standing commitment to the Ann Arbor community and beyond. Viola Brands' purpose is promoting social equity by increasing minority participation in the cannabis industry. Together, Om and Viola have committed to help individuals, families, and communities right the wrongs caused from cannabis prohibition by seeking out opportunities to lift up individuals harmed by the war on cannabis.

Assets Available:

In-person interviews with Al Harrington and Mark Passerini

and Visuals, tour of the new store, and people in attendance of the event

Contact:Nick Opich / nopich@kcsa.com / 602-327-1982 Anne Donohoe / adonohoe@kcsa.com / 732-620-0033

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-meet--greet-with-viola-brands-ceo-and-nba-legend-al-harrington-at-om-of-medicine-on-tuesday-february-16-at-4-pm-et-301228093.html

SOURCE 4Front