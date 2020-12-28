4Cable TV International, Inc., Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire CIGN, LLC To Grow Hemp

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group oriented to become a leader in CBD based products markets, today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") devoted to join forces to control one of the first steps in becoming an integrated hemp company. Signatories to the letter of intent include CIGN, LLC, and 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV). 4Cable will take over to operate as the agricultural grower of hemp. This is the first step in the chain for CBD based products to be manufactured by 4Cable TV International, Inc., through its future subsidiaries, which are expected to join the group in any foreseeable future, and function as a global company in the CBD business. The letter signals the intention of the signatories to use their best efforts to work together in establishing an appealing group of business units that will accomplish the expectation of a fast-growing market.

About CIGN, LLC

CIGN, LLC is a full-service germination nursery of affordable hemp transplants to farms across the U.S. headquartered in Homestead, Florida and a full-scale grower of Premium Hemp Flower.

The company ships high quality hemp seedlings directly to farms and grows plants to completion to sell hemp flower and biomass to manufacturers to produce products.

With a 6-acre State of the Art "Cravo" Greenhouse facility with over 167,000 square feet of covered area, the farm is currently growing over 100,000 plants per season.

CIGN, opened its doors in April 2020 and became the 2 nd issued license in the State of Florida and is under contract with the University of Florida as a research facility. CIGN, is in a unique position to grow several crops a year and provide consistent results that focus on harnessing CBD, CBG, CBN and other Cannabinoid compounds produced by the plant to apply it in human wellness. www.canitgrow.com CIGN has contracts with its seedling clients to buy back the harvested materials and place their harvested outputs in the marketplace through its wide distribution network. Our hemp flower products range from indoor grown hemp strains to bulky high quality outdoor grown strains. CIGN sells hemp strains from 2-star grade all the way up to 5-star private reserve grade.

About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is determined to become a fully integrated Global CBD/Hemp business from seed to sale. Farming is where it all starts, and distribution is where it all goes. Today 4Cable TV, International, Inc. moves one of its chess pieces by announcing it is acquiring CIGN, LLC. As a result of the acquisition, revenues for 2021 are expected to be in the millions of dollars.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in any CATV's Annual Report on Form 10-K and 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2014, and CATV's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended on March 31, 2015, as filed with the OTC on April 15, 2015, April 20, 2015 and May 19, 2015, respectively.

