4by4 Launches KEYCUTstock, A UHD Stock Footage Platform With High-quality 4K, 8K Or Higher Content Library

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spread of displays that can enjoy ultra-high-quality video content such as smartphones and TVs, 4K video is rapidly entering the center of the content market. As the demand for ultra-high-definition video content is soaring, video experts around the world are also moving quickly to secure high-quality 4K video content.

Among these, KEYCUTstoc k, a stock footage platform that provides high-quality and ultra-high-definition video content, is opening a new chapter and is focusing the attention of stakeholders. KEYCUTstoc k is a platform that specializes in providing only ultra-high-definition video content of 4K or higher, and provides various types of video libraries.

In particular, in a video production environment where location shooting has become exceedingly difficult, this is an opportunity to help continue the video production environment in the no-contact era by providing ultra-high-definition video over 4K.

KEYCUTstock provides industry-leading, high-quality, focused video content, and through the KEYCUT Licens e, content can be used in any medium without restrictions . This provides users ultra-high-definition video content over 4K and 8K , and satisfies the needs of professional creators who create high-quality trendy videos by solving complex and difficult licensing issues.

4K, 8K vide o content provided by KEYCUTstock is separate to minimize the loss of information in the original (RAW) file and provide s high-quality data with high bit depth and chroma subsampling information to customers. It is provided as a high-quality mastering codec that does not require image quality correction. Thi s will further increase satisfaction by allowing professional creators such as digital content and advertisements to use the video immediately after purchasing the video without additional work and expense.

It is also spurring the development of customized video content recommendation services based on big dat a fromvideo content usage patterns and purchase results of professional creators.

KEYCUTstock's recommendation service predicts (filters) interest in specific video content based on the user's video content evaluation information. It recommends collaboration-based filtering and metadata similar to the video content that users like. It is a hybrid recommendation syste m that combines content-based filtering that recommends video content with picture quality, codec, framerate and keywor ds.

KEYCUTstock's exclusive deep-learning-based solution automatically improves the picture quality and levels.

Unlike existing stock footage platforms, it is also remarkable for its good influence in the market in that it is building an ecosystem centered on content creators. KEYCUTstock is providing artist-centered revenue distribution policies and various creative support services so that video content creators can focus more on their creative activities.

It sympathizes with the controversial problem of profit distribution and allows content creators to have the right to decide on pricing. This is expected to improve the quality of the content provided by KEYCUTstock, while contributing to the continuous revenue generation of content creators.

Jun-Ho Yun, CEO of 4by4, said, "4by4 is a visual tech startup composed of video quality experts with years of experience in producing and distributing high-definition video content. By doing so, we will lead the changing content creation market in the contact-free era.

Additional information

About the company

4by4 Inc: A visual tech startup with expertise in creating ultra-high-definition quality demo content and creating new media content. 4by4 has experience in producing LG OLED image quality demo contents at the world`s biggest and well-known trade show such as CES, IFA and ISE.

With this experience, 4by4 will empathize with the environment and difficulties of content production, understand the market, build an ecosystem centered on content creators, and launch KEYCUTstock, a 4K or higher ultra-high-definition stock footage platform.

KEYCUTstock website URL: https://www.keycutstock.com/ You Tube URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi1qthKDKfx36wL6ziwXyIg

