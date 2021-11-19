48th Consecutive Year Of Dividend Increases For United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. ("United") (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of December 2, 2021. Dividends per share of $1.41 for the year 2021 represents an increase over the $1.40 per share paid for the year of 2020. The dividend payout of approximately $46.5 million on 129.2 million shares is payable January 3, 2022.

The year 2021 marks the 48th consecutive year of dividend increases to United shareholders. United is one of only two major banking companies in the USA to have increased its dividend to shareholders for at least 48 consecutive years.

United is the parent company of United Bank which has 220 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol " UBSI".

www.ubsi-inc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005639/en/