HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six days after securing Army West Point as the home team, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, ESPN and Bowl Season announced today that the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. CST.

The 45th edition of the 11th oldest bowl in college football will once again be televised on ESPN. 2020 will be the 29th-consecutive year the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played on an ESPN network. The bowl and ESPN recently announced a six-year extension to televise the game through 2025.

"Our entire organization, together with Radiance Technologies, cannot wait to showcase two exciting football teams," said 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Chairman Frank Auer.

The 7 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. CST kickoff of the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is the bowl's latest kickoff time, and the game will be played primarily in primetime for the first time since 2008.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl became the first bowl to invite a team to be a part of the 2020 Bowl Season, as the Army Black Knights accepted their invitation on Saturday, October 24. Army will match up against a representative of the Pac-12 Conference, who will begin play of their seven-game season on Saturday, November 7.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence. Radiance's ownership culture is driven by the values of Integrity, Ingenuity and Servanthood. Their mission is to provide solutions to impossible problems.

About the Independence Bowl:

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - college football's 11th-oldest bowl game - will play its 45th edition in Shreveport, LA this year. The game is slated to feature a matchup between the Army team, West Point's Black Knights and a team from the Pac-12 Conference. On April 21 st, 2020 the Independence Bowl Foundation announced a five-year agreement with Radiance Technologies to be the game's title sponsor along with new primary agreements that will bring a rotation of West Point and BYU to Shreveport to face off against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

For more information about the Radiance Technologies visit RadianceTech.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: Kacey Clark(256) 517-7935 Kacey.Clark@RadianceTech.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/45th-radiance-technologies-independence-bowl-set-for-saturday-december-26-301164217.html

SOURCE Radiance Technologies