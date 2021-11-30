456 KM/H (283 MPH): The Voxan Wattman Remains The Fastest Electric Motorbike In The World

MONACO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Biaggi and the Voxan electric motorbike brand set 21 world speed records at the Space Florida track at the Kennedy Space Center ( United States).

MONACO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Biaggi and the Voxan electric motorbike brand set 21 world speed records at the Space Florida track at the Kennedy Space Center ( United States). These performances took place between 18 and 23 November 2021.

The most coveted world record in the programme was broken on Monday 22 November. With 455.737 km/h (283.182 mph), Max Biaggi and the Voxan Wattman have set the prestigious world speed record in the partially-streamlined electric motorbike under 300 kilos category.

In compliance with FIM (International Motorcyclist Federation) regulations, the speed of the Voxan Wattman was measured, after a rolling start, over 1 km outbound and 1 km return in a time span of less than 2 hours. In keeping with Federation rules, the average of the 2 speeds was retained.

The Wattman's GPS speedometer went up to 470.257 km/h (292.204 mph) in instantaneous speed. The Voxan's grey coat, designed by Sacha Lakic, drove the timing cells crazy.

On Sunday 21 November, the Voxan Wattman undertook the non-streamlined version of the event, similarly over a distance of 1km with a rolling start. Same principle: 1 km outbound, then 1 km return in a time span of less than 2 hours. Once again, the average of the 2 speeds was retained. The new world record for the non-streamlined electric motorbike under 300 kilos category is now 369.626 km/h (229.675 mph).

A further 19 records were set in the categories: under 300 kilos, over 300 kilos, non-streamlined, partially-streamlined, 1 mile, 1 km and ¼ mile, standing start and rolling start.

