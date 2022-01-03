45 Kcal! It's Healthy -- Authentic Soup With Konjac Ramen Is Now On Sale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Trends Food Service, Inc., (NTF, Headquarters: San Jose, California, CEO: Hideyuki Yamashita), which has been manufacturing and selling full-scale ramen noodles in the Silicon Valley, launched konjac ramen, "RAMEN Z" (Tonkotsu flavor, Miso), on October 1st, 2021.

Health + deliciousnessWanting to deliver deliciousness and health, we have launched RAMEN Z. The health benefits of Konjac have become known in the United States but cooking them needs much care. Just warm it up and you can easily enjoy healthy authentic ramen by coupling the specially made konjac noodles and ramen soup. RAMEN Z has a low-calorie count of 45 Kcal, and the soup is Vegan, Gluten-Free, and has NO MSG. In addition, you can store RAMEN Z for a long time at room temperature (unopened).

Health benefits of KonjacKonjac is said to have the following health benefits.

Dietary fiber (glucomannan) adsorbs waste products in the intestines and excretes them from the body with almost no absorption into the body.

The body easily absorbs Konjac calcium.

Potassium contained in Konjac promotes sodium excretion.

Konjac enhances the ability to make the nutrient ceramide that strengthens the stratum corneum of the skin.

Authentic ramen soupRAMEN Z soup is Animal-Free, Wheat-Free, Gluten-Free, and No MSG. You can eat RAMEN Z carefree.

Miso: 4 kinds of kelp, konbu, soup stock, and carefully selected bean miso are mixed in a unique recipe. The soup has an elegant aroma and sweetness.

Tonkotsu: Pork bone flavor but Animal-Free. By our original recipe, we have realized the flavor and taste of Tonkotsu that Animal-Free, Vegetarian, and Vegan people can enjoy.

Specially made noodlesRAMAN Z's Shirataki noodles are made by binding six thin thread konjac with a unique manufacturing method. With this technology, the noodles are uneven, and the soup can be more entwined. In addition, we use Konjac powder from which starch, amine substances, and oxalic acid, which are the source of Kojak's peculiar dullness, have been removed as much as possible, so there is no fishy odor or astringent taste.

About Nippon Trends Food Service, Inc.Established in 2000 in San Jose, California, NTF is a quality ramen noodle company. Since then, it has been providing noodles and soups to famous ramen restaurants in the United States and Canada for 20 years. It also manufactures and sells retail products. The company is famous as "Yamachan Ramen."

Company Profile

Company name: Nippon Trends Food Service, Inc.

Location: 631 Giguere Ct. A-1, San Jose, CA 95133

Representative: Hideyuki Yamashita

URL: www.yamachanramen.com/

Business: Noodle making, soup sales, ramen equipment sales, restaurant consulting

Inquiries about this article and RAMEN Z

Person in charge: Steve Yutani

TEL: 626-759-0886

e-mail: 326533@email4pr.com

