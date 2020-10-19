440,000 'Questionable' Ballots Mailed Out In California's Election

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of thousands of ballots for California's November election were mailed to registered voters who have probably moved or died, while more than one ballot was mailed to thousands more, according to Election Integrity Project® California (EIPCa). Vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed to all purportedly "Active" registrants.

EIPCa sent the findings -- based on its analysis of the state's voter registration database of August 18, 2020 -- to Secretary of State Alex Padilla on October 17. They call into question why almost 420,000 ballots were mailed to those who have likely moved or died and why two to four ballots were mailed to each of 20,000 voters. EIPCa also published the number of questionable mail ballots in each congressional, senate and assembly district and county.

Questionable registrations of those mailed ballots include:

LA Co. male, born 1920, last voted 2004, died out of state in 2010, per SSDI.

Placer Co. female, born 1931, died 2015 at her voter registration address. Matches CA death record.

LA Co. female, born 1896, died 1993 in LA County. Matches CA death record.

Monterey Co. male, born 1914, registered in 1936, last voted 2004. Likely deceased.

Fresno Co. male, born 1936, registered in 1952, last voted 1998. Likely moved or died.

Alameda Co. female with three Active registrations- same name, birthdate, address, phone, and email. Registered three times in 2020 using three registration methods. Mailed three ballots.

LA Co. male with two Active registrations- same name, birthdate, differing addresses but same phone and email. Has been double registered since 2016. Mailed two ballots.

"Earlier this year, the Secretary repeatedly rejected similar findings, despite the risks of universal mail voting with a bloated voter list," said EIPCa President Linda Paine."We now encourage all candidates and parties to obtain our Excel report ( EIPCa Findings Report_200818_questioned ballots_4 SOS_201017.xlsx) from the Secretary and work with local election officials to ensure that only lawful votes are counted in November."

Paine added, " Adding to the problems in this election, the state will now allow multiple votes, scrawled on notecards, to be stuffed into one mail ballot envelope."

Report irregular ballots received at www.eip-ca.com/incident.htm. EIPCa is a nonpartisan IRC 501(c)(3) charity. Contributions are tax-deductible.

