438 Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming To Multi-Unit Residential Buildings Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and drive electric cars across the country.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of over $730,000 to install 438 Level-2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at multi-unit residential buildings in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Alberta.

This investment in Killam Properties SGP Ltd., whose contributions to the project will bring the total funding to more than $1.4 million, encourages the adoption of zero-emission vehicles and gives Canadians more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play. The chargers will be available by next fall. Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program , the Level-2 chargers will increase access to current and prospective rental housing tenants across Killam's properties.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's mandatory target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations — like the ones announced today — will allow more Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson Minister of Natural Resources

" Canada continues to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles by addressing the most critical need — the charging infrastructure to support EV drivers. This project, which represents a significant order of EV chargers through ZEVIP, demonstrates the success of public/private partnerships in driving the deployment of the clean energy technology needed to meet net-zero ambitions."

Giovanni Bertolino Head of e-Mobility, Enel X North America

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians.

has invested a historic to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

