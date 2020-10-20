43 Alumni For Biden And National Security Leaders For Biden Invite The Public To A Discussion Securing Our Safety: Why Integrity Matters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the 43 Alumni for Biden Organizing Committee and National Security Leaders for Biden for an interactive discussion about the importance of integrity and our national security. Ambassador James Glassman and Dr. Joseph J. Collins are the featured presenters.

Ambassador Glassman and Dr. Collins each served during the George W. Bush Administration and each will tell their stories on integrity and why they are supporting Joe Biden for President. Amb. Glassman is a former Under Secretary of State and the founding Executive Director of the George W. Bush Institute. Dr. Collins is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Dr. Collins said, "A good president must be about empathy, caring, and competence. President Trump has serious trouble in all three, while Joe Biden has made them his life's work. Character counts."

Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 8:00 PM EDT.

Where: Virtual event is open to Biden supporters and members of the media. Registration is required. Questions will be moderated.

43 Alumni for Biden is a registered Political Action Committee formed to support and elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Principles matter more than politics. That's why we, a group of alumni who have served Republican legislators, governors and presidents, are choosing country over party this November.

We worked for W. We support Joe.

43AlumniforJoeBiden.com

