SweetWater Brewing Company ( "SweetWater"), based in Atlanta, GA and founded in 1997, today announced the launch of its brand in Colorado, bringing the company into its furthest western market to date. SweetWater's tasty West Coast style brews, including flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale and a newly launched year-rounder H.A.Z.Y IPA, will flow into the state via bars, restaurants and select retail establishments starting February 1, 2021.

420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA and High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA Available Throughout Colorado (Photo: Business Wire)

SweetWater's expansion into the first U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana comes shortly after its November 2020 acquisition by Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

The heady, outdoor-forward lifestyle of SweetWater has always been inspired by the state of Colorado, where founder and CEO Freddy Bensch attended college, studied environmental sciences and held his first brewery job.

"Colorado has always held a special place in my heart. It's where I first learned to brew beer and where I now live half of the year in Telluride. Because of my connection with the state, SweetWater has always had a Colorado vibe, from our West Coast style beers to our 420-friendly lifestyle and passion for the great outdoors," said Freddy Bensch. "Having our flagship brews and new brands like H.A.Z.Y available throughout the state feels like coming home. Finally, we can pick up some 420s before hitting the slopes or river!"

Among the nation's top 15 craft breweries in sales by volume according to the Brewer's Association, SweetWater Brewing Company is touted as one of the fastest growing and largest craft brands in the country. With the expansion into Colorado, SweetWater's award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal and specialty beers will be available in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C. It will build on SweetWater's presence established in Telluride, CO over the past four years as a sponsor of the Telluride Ski Resort.

Consumers will find SweetWater's flagship brand, 420 Extra Pale Ale, and the new H.A.Z.Y IPA that offers a heavy double-dry hop to give the IPA consumer the hoppy punch they're looking for with an ideal amount of bitterness on the back end. SweetWater's beverages will be accessible on draft at bars and restaurants and in package in off-premise grocery, liquor stores, and specialty bottle shops. A sampling of the lineup of styles include:

H.A.Z.Y. IPA - A brand new, year-round juice bomb with a double dry hop of Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Azacca for a blast of mango, stone fruit, lime, and pine. It's not a mirage, but a tasty refreshing oasis in pursuit of haziness.

420 Extra Pale Ale - SweetWater 420 is a tasty West Coast-style pale ale with big hops and a crisp finish. First brewed on April 20, 1997, the flagship is still the number one style in the craft brewer's portfolio and continues to gain popularity — 420 is the perfect introduction to the brand's line up of lip smackin' brews. It's rolling out in 6-pack bottles, 12-pack cans and on draft.

G13 IPA - This aromatic, super-hybrid, sticky IPA is first and foremost a phenomenally delicious and drinkable beer, with the added bonus of an olfactory experience that mimics that of the G13 cannabis strain. To achieve the aroma, SweetWater brewers found the perfect botanically sourced, strain-specific terpenes and married them with a propriety natural hemp flavor blend, both perfectly complementing the select hops in this heady IPA.

High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA -Never sacrificing flavor for drinkability, this session IPA is brewed with sticky Hop Hash blend to keep the beer hoppin' and calories low for a crisp and crushable beer with notes of grapefruit, watermelon, pear and floral flavors. High Light has just five grams of carbs per can and comes in at only 100 calories, offering a light and refreshing option. Offered in 15-packs, this is the perfect all-day beer that still has the flavor of a full hopped IPA you can spend an afternoon floating down the river with.

SweetWater is partnering with Eagle Rock Distributing Company of Colorado to reach 75% of the state, including the Denver metro area, Loveland, Littleton, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Durango. SweetWater will reach the rest of Colorado by partnering with Central Distributing Company, Quality Brands of the Rockies and B&K Distributing on the western slope.

"With roots in Atlanta, we're very familiar with SweetWater and we're honored that they've chosen us to handle their distribution in the Centennial State," said Mike Economos, President of Eagle Rock Distributing Company of Colorado. "We've seen them grow from a small local brewery to a highly successful brand with a team of fun-loving people passionate about both craft beer and the environment. Colorado is sure to show them a warm welcome."

Colorado locals will spot the brewery's iconic rainbow trout tap handles and bottle/can packaging flowing throughout their respective areas starting this winter.

About SweetWater Brewing Company

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto "Don't Float the Mainstream!" In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Co. celebrated 23 years of heady brews in 2020 and is a top 15 craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes H.A.Z.Y. IPA, SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, IPA, Blue blueberry wheat ale, Goin' Coastal IPA with pineapple, and Hop Hash Easy IPA, Guide Beer lager and Hydroponics Seltzer. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series and progressive barrel aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation's most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

Visit SweetWater Brewery - located at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta - for tours of the main brewery, and pints and bites in the newly renovated taproom and restaurant. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company and brewery hours, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com. Follow SweetWater Brewing Company on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario - the greenhouse capital of Canada - Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships, and global expansion. For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

