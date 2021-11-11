42 North Dental Surpasses Pivotal 100 Practice Mark Now Supports Practices From Maine To Michigan

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental charts new territory as it now proudly supports 105 dental practices. The group, founded in 1977, has swiftly grown from 29 supported practices in 2015, to 105 supported practices today. 42 North Dental has expanded its reach and scope by adding both specialty and multi-site dental practices, and its most recent addition, Great Lakes Family Dental Group (GLFDG), encompasses 12 practices across Michigan and Indiana. GLFDG is a highly regarded, award-winning regional group dental practice that is well known in the communities it serves. The affiliation with GLFDG marks the entry into the Midwest by 42 North Dental and firmly establishes the organization as the quality leader in the dental industry.

42 North Dental now supports practices in 8 states ( Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania) with a broad mix of practice-types including large groups and specialty practices. Central to all practices within its portfolio is a relentless focus on patient care and an exceptional patient experience. Multi-specialty care sets 42 North Dental apart by providing all necessary dental care in one location for the benefit of patients, and providers alike. Dentist-owners aren't just selling to a dental support organization, they're joining a group of award-winning, highly focused dentists who come together for the greater good of patients and the dental provider community.

"42 North Dental continues to hone close to its ideal of supporting and investing in dentists and their local teams; this, in turn, serves to attract even more exceptional people who provide the highest level of dental care to the communities in which they serve," says Sharon Korzan, Chief Development Officer at 42 North Dental. She continues, "Our people-first approach and commitment to creating an exceptional affiliation experience is why 42 North Dental has been able to rapidly expand its footprint and broaden its reach to patients from Maine to Michigan."

To date in 2021, 42 North Dental has affiliated with 8 dental practices comprised of 24 individual locations. These include the addition of 2 specialty practices in the Boston area (The Center for Pediatric Dental Care & Orthodontics and South Shore Oral Surgery), 6 practices in Pennsylvania, (Dental Care Associates and Hellertown Dental Group), and the afore mentioned Great Lakes Family Dental Group in Michigan and Indiana. "Targeting elite practices across the country is part of our strategy at 42 North Dental" says Geoff Ligibel, 42 North President & CEO. He continues, "We know the teams in those practices are fully committed to exceptional patient care and delivering an incomparable patient experience. Quality attracts quality and that's why I truly believe that we support the best dentists, staff and practices and provide the best patient outcomes."

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental organization in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest supporting 38 practice brands in 105 locations. Committed to eliminating barriers to quality patient care by providing administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the practice to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as unmatched administrative support. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in dentistry.

