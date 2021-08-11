42 North Dental Continues To Expand Its Footprint With The Addition Of Dream Smile, Its 84th Supported Dental Practice

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) adds Dream Smile (dreamsmiledental.com) as its newest supported dental practice. This practice marks its 84 th location and 33 rd supported brand. The practice joins a robust portfolio of thriving, high-quality dental practices in the Northeast. Since 1994, Dream Smile has been led by co-Dental Directors Dr. Evetta Shwartzman and Dr. Konstantin Ronkin who will continue to provide care to patients and mentorship to their team. They are joined by three associate dentists, two dental hygienists, and a practice manager.

Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical Officer at 42 North Dental, spoke about Dream Smile, "Over the years, Drs. Shwartzman and Ronkin have built a practice with a strong reputation for excellence and we're proud to welcome them to the 42 North Dental team." 42 North Dental partners exclusively with dental practices that have a strong reputation in the industry and with patients along with strong financial health.

Dream Smile was founded in 1994 by Dr. Evetta Shwartzman and Dr. Konstantin Ronkin. Both originally from the former Soviet Union, the doctors met when they attended Tufts Dental School and realized they shared a similar drive and ambition. Post-grad, Ronkin and Shwartzman began attending cosmetic dentistry courses at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies where they learned techniques to keep them at the forefront of dentistry.

Dr. Shwarzman commented on the partnership, "I look forward to pairing the excellence of our practice with the excellence in leadership at 42 North Dental. The team has been professional and approachable since we began discussions and I'm excited for what our partnership holds."

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast supporting 33 practice brands in 84 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/42-north-dental-continues-to-expand-its-footprint-with-the-addition-of-dream-smile-its-84th-supported-dental-practice-301353567.html

SOURCE 42 North Dental