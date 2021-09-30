42 North Dental Adds Oral Surgery Specialty Practice And Appoints Founding Dentist As Director Of Clinical Affairs

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental finalized a partnership with South Shore Oral Surgery Associates (SSOS) (southshoreoral.com), the premier oral surgery practice in Quincy, MA. The practice was founded by dentist-owners Dr. David Lustbader, Dr. Michael Gu, and Dr. Paul Wilson. All doctors remain with the practice and continue to provide patient care with Dr. Lustbader serving as Dental Director.

"With the healthcare landscape changing, so dramatically, it became obvious to us that partnering with a larger organization would be crucial for us to not only survive, but thrive" says Dr Lustbader. He continues, "once we looked at affiliation strategies and options, it was readily apparent that 42 North Dental was the best fit for our practice and our patients. Their reputation and emphasis on quality was something that appealed to all of us. For our patients, 42 North Dental lets us focus on doing the same quality oral surgery we've done for over three decades, without interference in the doctor-patient relationship."

With an illustrious career, Dr. David Lustbader is the past president of the Massachusetts Dental Society, a current Clinical Instructor and Chair of the Dean's Advisory Board at Boston University School of Dental Medicine, Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital- Milton and a clinical instructor at Boston Medical Center. Along with leading SSOS, Dr. Lustbader will take on the role of Director of Clinical Affairs at 42 North Dental working with Dr. Michael Scialabba, Chief Clinical Officer of 42 North Dental and Chair of the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Dentistry.

Dr. Michael Scialabba comments, "Dr. Lustbader, the team at South Shore Oral Surgery Associates and all of us at 42 North Dental are aligned on the philosophy of providing the highest quality dental care and patient experience. The addition of the SSOS team to 42 North Dental solidifies a mutual commitment to clinical excellence. We are thrilled to be able to expand our team with such a talented group."

South Shore Oral Surgery Associates is the second specialty specific dental practice in the 42 North Dental network. "Specialty dental care is important for patients" says 42 North Dental President & CEO Geoff Ligibel. He continues, "adding specialty specific practices to our portfolio complements the multi-specialty care we provide throughout the Northeast and continues to reinforce our patient-centric approach. I'm personally very excited to welcome Dr. Lustbader, Dr. Gu, Dr. Wilson, and the South Shore Oral Surgery Associates team."

When asked about why 42 North Dental was the right choice for SSOS, Dr. Lustbader explained, "I've had the privilege of working with Geoff Ligibel and Dr. Mike Scialabba over the years and have found them to be of the highest integrity. That filters through the entire organization. As a specialty practice, it is so important for us not only to have excellent relationships with the existing 42 North Dental practices, but also to maintain the same relationships with practices outside the network. 42 North Dental gives us the opportunity to do both."

ABOUT 42 NORTH DENTAL LLC: 42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization in the Northeast supporting 35 practice brands in 88 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.

