407 ETR Launches Summer Safety Contest With OPP And Aviva Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - With more cars back on the road in Ontario, 407 ETR is teaming up with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Aviva Canada for its Summer Safety Contest to remind drivers about important road safety tips. The campaign runs from August 9 to August 20 on Twitter, and participants can join the conversation for a chance to win a year of free travel and exciting safety prize packs.

407 ETR has a well-established safety record and a superior highway maintenance program. The organization continues to invest in road safety awareness on and off the road. OPP and Aviva Canada share 407 ETR's goal of keeping Ontario roads safe for motorists, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians, and will add important perspectives to the discussion.

Over the course of the two-week campaign, the Summer Safety Contest will cover a range of topics including how to prepare for roadside emergencies, distracted driving, how to properly secure a load and more.

This comes at a time when drivers across Ontario could use some friendly reminders. A recent online survey conducted on behalf of 407 ETR found that due to their reduced driving over the past year, nearly half of Gen Z drivers in Ontario are feeling less confident driving following the pandemic. The survey also found that only 1-in-10 Ontario drivers is well prepared to handle a roadside emergency by having a roadside assistance provider, an in-car emergency safety kit and a high-visibility vest on hand.

"Road safety should always be top of mind. At 407 ETR, it's part of who we are and that's why this campaign is so important," said Javier Tamargo, President and CEO, 407 ETR. "You never know when a simple tip could save a life and we're pleased to bring some different voices to the conversation this year with the help of the OPP and Aviva Canada."

"Summertime is always a busy time on the roads and this is a great opportunity to remind drivers to stay vigilant," says Sergeant Kerry Schmidt, Highway Safety Division, OPP. "We're sharing tips to help avoid preventable collisions and casualties that we see far too often."

"At Aviva, we're committed to making our roads safer for Canadians through our social impact platform, Take Back Our Roads, leveraging our knowledge, data, partnerships and funding to invest directly in road safety initiatives," says Hazel Tan, head of corporate responsibility at Aviva Canada. "With Ontarians driving more again this summer as restrictions lift, we hope these tips will help drivers stay safe while on the roads."

Contest Details

The Contest runs on Twitter from August 9 to August 20, 2021. Participants will be entered in a draw to win 1 of 3 prize packs up for grabs which include:

(1) Grand Prize - A year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR, an annual CAA Plus membership, a vehicle safety kit and a high visibility vest

- A year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR, an annual CAA Plus membership, a vehicle safety kit and a high visibility vest (2) Runner-up Prize Packs which includes 6 months of free travel on Highway 407 ETR, a vehicle safety kit and a high visibility vest

How to enter:

Follow @407ETR, @OPP_HSD and @AvivaCanada on Twitter Comment on 407 ETR's contest post with a safety tip, include the hashtag #SummerSafetyContest2021 and tag 3 friends Make sure your Twitter account is public Quote retweet official Summer Safety Contest tips shared by 407 ETR, OPP Highway Safety Division and Aviva Canada with the hashtag #SummerSafetyContest2021 to earn additional entries (up to a maximum of 5 per entrant not including initial contest retweet)

See full Contest Terms and Conditions.

Did you know?

Most Ontario drivers have a roadside assistance plan (71%) or an emergency kit (52%), but very few have a high-visibility vest (14%).

drivers have a roadside assistance plan (71%) or an emergency kit (52%), but very few have a high-visibility vest (14%). Only 1-in-10 drivers is equipped for a roadside emergency by having all three measures: a roadside assistance plan, vehicle emergency kit and high-visibility vest

There's a wide generation gap on those with a roadside assistance, with Baby Boomers (83%) much more likely to have a roadside assistance plan than Gen Z (61%), as well as an eight-point gap on owning an in-car emergency car kit (55% Boomers to 47% Gen Z).

In the same survey, men reported feeling well prepared to handle a roadside emergency twice as much as women

While older Ontarians who have been driving longer report little difference in their driving confidence on any roadway as a result of the pandemic, nearly half (47%) of Gen Z respondents say they feel less confident behind the wheel than before COVID.

Read more about the survey

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is a unique 108 kilometre all-electronic highway that crosses the Greater Toronto Area across the top of Toronto from Burlington to Pickering providing drivers with a fast, safe and reliable trip. The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), also known as CPP Investments; Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%); and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

About the OPP

The OPP patrols approximately 100,000 square kilometres of waterways, a vast trail network and over 130,000 kilometres of roadways, including southern Ontario's 400-series highway and North America's busiest transportation corridor, Highway 401.

