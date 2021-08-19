40/40 Club To Celebrate 18-Year Anniversary Of Grand Opening With Star-Studded Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 40/40 Club announced that it will be hosting a star-studded event to celebrate the 18-year anniversary of its grand opening on Saturday, Aug.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 40/40 Club announced that it will be hosting a star-studded event to celebrate the 18-year anniversary of its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Diddy, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, Rapsody and Remy Ma are among the special guests that are expected to make appearances at the 40/40 Club with more additions to be announced soon.

The 40/40 Club recently reopened in early-August and the esteemed venue is in the process of filling 100 positions after hosting an open call for a combination of bartenders and food and beverage servers in late-July. Masks will be available for all attendees, upon request.

Carter, Desiree Perez and Juan Perez originally co-founded and opened the 40/40 Club in New York City in 2003. The luxury sports bar and lounge's 12,000 square foot space combine the lavish warmth of a New York City penthouse with the vivacity and glamour of court-side seats at a championship game.

The 40/40 Club is named after one of baseball's most prestigious achievements which recognizes players who hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in one season. Of all the Major League Baseball players in history, only Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Jose Canseco (1988), and Alfonso Soriano (2006) have accomplished the feat and the four jerseys of these athletes grace an area of the venue's "Hall of Fame."

