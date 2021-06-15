4 RFTM Trial Attorneys In 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving the San Francisco Bay Area and California, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has been met with industry recognition for its skilled legal representation.

Serving the San Francisco Bay Area and California, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has been met with industry recognition for its skilled legal representation. The latest recognition is from the publication of 2021 ﻿Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, which has listed four partners at the highly acclaimed firm:

It is a great achievement to have four trial attorneys from the same firm listed in Lawdragon 500, as only the "best of the best" are recognized each year. Lawdragon, the legal media company behind the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list, selected 2021 listees via nominations, journalistic research, and a review conducted by a board of their peers. Being listed denotes a high level of respect from one's peers and an impressive legal career; thus, it is considered among the highest distinctions in the legal profession.

"The remarkable 500 lawyers featured here are the warriors who fight the good fight for consumers who have been injured or had family killed through accidents," Lawdragon stated in the list's introduction. "These lawyers stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope."

At Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, June Bashant, John Feder, Cynthia McGuinn, and Tim Tietjen have taken a highly personalized, one-on-one approach to legal representation. The result has been over $500 million recovered for clients through thousands of personal injury cases, and some of the largest settlements and verdicts in California. Their genuine care and compassion for the firm's clients are unquestionable.

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is a boutique personal injury law firm in San Francisco. Founded in 1980, it represents clients in cases involving birth injuries, brain injuries, spine injuries, traffic collisions, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, etc. Learn more about the award-winning firm at rftmlaw.com.

