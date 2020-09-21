4-CT And United Way Of Central And Northeastern Connecticut Select Usio To Help Provide Relief To Connecticut Residents Affected By The COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that 4-CT and United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut (UWCNC) have selected Usio's proprietary prepaid card-issuing platform as its preferred channel to distribute relief funds to those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4-CT and UWCNC are the latest in a growing list of governmental and non-profit organizations that recognize Usio's prepaid card platform is a convenient, flexible and more efficient means to manage charitable programs.

"There is a tremendous need for immediate financial assistance in so many of our local communities. We are humbled that so many governmental and charitable organizations are finding our prepaid card platform provides a valuable and effective way for them to get much needed financial relief to those affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Houston Frost, Senior Vice President, Prepaid Products, of Usio. "Usio's card issuing solution provides UWCNC with an intuitive and cost-effective way to get money into the hands of recipients quickly via a virtual or physical card that can be easily reloaded."

"Our local United Way has been proud to serve as the administrator for the 4-CT Card Program, which provides financial support for individuals who are otherwise ineligible for pandemic relief programs. In partnership with Usio and with support from 4-CT - a volunteer-led, independent non-profit entity that aims to help people who have been impacted by COVID-19 - more than 2,300 people across the state have been able to purchase food and other household necessities, clothing, healthcare, utilities, and transportation," stated Paula Gilberto, President & CEO, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.

The 4-CT card provides direct aid where it is needed most. The 4-CT program supports Connecticut's most vulnerable, COVID-19 impacted communities and families excluded from existing federal relief programs. The program engages with trusted community-based organizations throughout Connecticut, who provide eligible recipients the 4-CT Card, a pre-paid debit card to help immediately pay for expenses like food and clothing.

"Organizations want to reach individuals who need assistance immediately. With our prepaid cards, there's no need to collect bank account information or issue paper checks. Our prepaid cards streamline the disbursement of funds for the organizations we serve and provide the recipient with simple and time effective means to access the money received," concluded Frost.

About United Way of Central and Northeastern ConnecticutUnited Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut's vision is a community where opportunities are available for every child to succeed in school and for every family to achieve financial security. United Way brings people and resources together to address immediate needs and finds long-term solutions to challenging problems. United Way does this by investing in programs and services, leading community change initiatives, and mobilizing resources and volunteers to ensure that: children succeed in school; people get jobs and are financially secure; people are healthy; and, basic needs are met during tough times. For more information, visit www.unitedwayinc.org.

About 4-CT4-CT is an independent, 501(c)3 organization formed to bolster the resources available to Connecticut's frontline non-profit providers who are serving all areas impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Its mission is to coordinate philanthropy throughout Connecticut to quickly get funds to those who need them most. The organization partners with community foundations, non-profits, philanthropists, corporations, and donors to collect, develop and adapt potential solutions and prioritize and fund high-impact projects. 4-CT provides financial support to ensure their services can meet increased demand and make a positive impact. For more information or to make a donation, please visit 4-ct.org.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, and www.akimbocard.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

