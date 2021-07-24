3PL Market In Japan In Air Freight & Logistics Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the 3PL market in Japan and it is poised to grow by USD 9.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrials industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 3PL Market In Japan Players

ALPS LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

ALPS LOGISTICS CO. LTD. offers third-party logistics services including removal, transport, unloading, and installation.

GLP

GLP offers third-party logistics for the real estate industry.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. offers different types of third-party logistics such as procurement and inbound logistics, production logistics, and others.

3PL Market In Japan 2021-2025: Segmentation

3PL market in Japan is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Manufacturing



Automotive



Food And Beverages



Others

Service

Transportation



Warehousing And Distribution



Others

The 3PL market in Japan is driven by the emerging e-commerce industry. In addition, the cost-effective solutions and simplified supply chain operations are expected to trigger the 3PL market in Japan toward witnessing a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

