3PL Central Launches Fall 2021 Scholarship For Aspiring Supply Chain And Logistics Students

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3PL Central, the leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, launched its Fall 2021 $2,500 scholarship today, aimed at supporting education for college students currently enrolled in Supply Chain Management or Logistics programs. 3PL Central also announced that Charles Zhou, student in Michigan State University's Supply Chain Management Undergraduate program, has been awarded the 3PL Central Spring 2021 Supply Chain Scholarship.

Despite higher unemployment numbers, transportation and warehouse jobs continue to grow, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing 47,000 jobs added in December 2020 and organizations across the supply chain expressing concerns about continued worker shortages. The 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship aims to encourage interest in logistics careers and give aspiring supply chain professionals financial support during their educational journey. It also intends to inspire new ideas for the supply chain and warehousing industry.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program in Business Administration, Supply Chain, or Logistics. Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1,000-word essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by June 1, 2021, to be considered for the $2500 Fall Semester 2021 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship.

"Order fulfillment is one of the fastest-growing industry segments in the world, and employment candidates with certified education and expertise are scarce," said Elecia Brazeau, chief operating officer at Interfulfillment. "Providing our customers with quality e-commerce fulfillment services requires quick, responsive, and dedicated team members above all else. It is critical that employees care about our customers' satisfaction, value a progressive career, and are passionate about logistics."

"When we employ someone who meets all these criteria, retaining them and keeping them happy is important. Due to all these factors, we believe choosing a career path in this field is a safe bet for anyone that wants a promising career in a booming industry," Brazeau continued.

"With COVID stretching the supply chain more than ever, it's so important to get people interested, engaged, and thinking about how to improve logistics for the future," said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. "Encouraging the next generation to study and enter careers in supply chain can help with both warehouse labor constraints and also bring fresh new ideas in terms of technology and processes."

"At 3PL Central, we constantly think about how to improve warehouse and inventory management technology. We've built our WMS, 3PL Warehouse Manager, on cloud-based technology so that we can easily evolve and upgrade our WMS to continuously drive greater operational efficiency for our customers," Trindade continued.

To learn more about the scholarship, please go to https://3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship/.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is the leader in cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) solutions built to meet the unique needs of the 3PL warehousing community. Serving as the backbone of our customer's operations, our platform quickly transforms paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders who can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering a comprehensive warehouse management platform, we make it easy for 3PLs to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As the proven industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central accurately manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than 1 million orders weekly from our customers' and their customers' systems. To learn more, visit https://3plcentral.com/.

Contact:

Rachel Trindade310-356-7546 rtrindade@3PLcentral.com

Related Images

logo.png Logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3pl-central-launches-fall-2021-scholarship-for-aspiring-supply-chain-and-logistics-students-301217218.html

SOURCE 3PL Central