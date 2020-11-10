3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.

The 3M Board of Directors (MMM) - Get Report today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable December 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of September 30, 2020, 3M had 576,821,878 common shares outstanding and 72,692 shareholders of record.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.3M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006265/en/