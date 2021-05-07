3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (MMM) - Get Report today announced the following investor events:

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 . Monish Patolawala, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:50 a.m. EDT .

on . Monish Patolawala, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at . Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conferenceon Wednesday, May 26, 2021 . Monish Patolawala, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 10:20 a.m. EDT .

These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3MAt 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact: Bruce Jermeland(651) 733-1807

Tony Riter(651) 733-1141

Media Contact: Tim Post(651) 733-9789

