3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (MMM) - Get Report today announced the following investor events:
- JP Morgan 2021 Industrials Conferenceon Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT.
- Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2021on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 4:30 p.m. GMT/ 12:30 p.m. EDT.
These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.
Investor Contact: Bruce Jermeland(651) 733-1807
Tony Riter(651) 733-1141
Media Contact: Tim Post(651) 733-9789
