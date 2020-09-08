3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

3M (MMM) - Get Report today announced the following investor event:

Morgan Stanley Virtual 8 th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

