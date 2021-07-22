3Lines Appoints Nick Nardi As Its Senior Advisor

DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Lines Venture Capital announced today the appointment of Nick Nardi as its Senior Advisor immediately. Nick joins 3Lines Venture Capital after building up the M&A French and UK portfolio for Public Services at Harris Computers, an operating company of Constellation Software Inc. Most recently, as a Senior Executive Vice President at Harris Computers, Nick completed multi-million M&A transactions, two in the UK and one in France. With over thirty years in the IT industry spanning four continents, Nick has completed transactions up to $250 million and has significant operational and venture capital experience.

3Lines Venture Capital Appoints Nick Nardi as its Senior Advisor

Nick lives in Montreal, Canada, and is fluent in English, French and Italian and brings a truly international perspective as 3Lines continues to build success vectors in Venture Capital, Managing Exits and lending Operational Strength to its portfolio companies. Nick earned a BSc in Physics and a Major in International Marketing at Concordia University, Montreal, Canada.

"As 3Lines prepares to launch its third fund, the $100M Orbit Fund, and as some of its portfolio companies position themselves for exits, nothing can be more an opportune time than this for Nick to join 3Lines", said Kamalesh Dwivedi, President of 3Lines Venture Capital. "Nick's experience in Merger & Acquisition, Venture Capital and Private Equity are going to be invaluable to 3Lines and its portfolio companies in coming months and years", added Mr. Dwivedi.

"I am excited and honored to join the 3Lines team" said Nick Nardi. "The focus of 3Lines on the impact of AI on Future of work, Future of Enterprise and Future of Industry is very much aligned with where I see the most exciting investment opportunities. I look forward to working with the 3lines team to raise capital, manage exits and to lend operational and international strength to portfolio companies."

ABOUT 3LINES3Lines Venture Capital ( https://3lines.vc) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado, investing in AI-enabled and disruptive software technology based startup companies in the Future of Work, Worker and the Workplace. Since its inception in 2016, 3Lines has built a portfolio of more than twenty early stage companies in the US and India with a projected 2021 portfolio total revenue of more than $350M.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3lines-appoints-nick-nardi-as-its-senior-advisor-301339597.html

SOURCE 3Lines Venture Capital