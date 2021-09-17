3D Printing Market Forecast Predicts Positive Impact Due To COVID-19 Pandemic|Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printing market in the healthcare industry to understand how big is the 3D printing market. As per this 3D printing market research report, a growth worth USD 2.53 billion is likely to get recorded during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the 3D printing market in healthcare industry is expected to have positive growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of 3D Printing Market

3D Systems Corp.

The company offers 3D printing medical devices such as ProJet 360, ProJet 460 Plus, ProJet 5500X, and ProJet 3500 HDMax.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

The company provides a range of 3D printing material such as Lucitone Digital Print 3D Denture Resin.

Desktop Metal Inc.

The company offers 3D printing products such as Micro Plus CDLM, Ultra 3SP Ortho, Vector 3SP Ortho, and others.

3D Printing Market In Healthcare Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D printing market in healthcare industry is segmented as below:

Technology

Stereolithography



Granular Materials Binding



Others

Application

Orthopedic And Spinal



Dental



Hearing Aids



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The 3D printing market growth can be attributed to increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices. In addition, other factors such as increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals and rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity are expected to trigger the 3D printing market companies share to surge significantly.

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

