3D Printing Construction Market Size Worth $1,034,096.7 Thousand By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing construction market size is expected to reach USD 1,034,096.7 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 91.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about 3D printing techniques in the construction industry and the significant increase in green construction projects globally. Various benefits offered by the technology, including increased construction speed, reduction in costs and waste, reduction of on-site accidents, and flexibility in creating complex architectural shapes, are also driving its adoption in the construction industry.

Key Insights & Findings:

The extrusion segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the introduction of extrusion-based 3D printers by the companies operating in the 3D printing construction space

The concrete segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increase in the demand for 3D printed concrete formwork as it requires less-skilled workers compared to conventional concrete construction

The building segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to show similar trends during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increase in the need for houses globally

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the increasing industrial expansion and development in the emerging economies of the region

Read 150 page market research report, " 3D Printing Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), By Material Type, By End User (Building, Infrastructure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

The funding received by the 3D printing construction providers from the respective governments for developing space-based construction systems is expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2020, ICON Technology, Inc. announced that it was awarded a government contract called Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and funding from NASA to conduct a space-based construction project called "Project Olympus" on the Moon. In this project, ICON Technology, Inc partnered with BIG and SEArch+, a company specialized in space exploration, to develop lunar structures from the available material on the Moon.

The use of 3D printing technology in the construction industry can reduce the number of laborers required on-site, which can eventually resolve the labor shortage problem, particularly in countries where the industry is heavily dependent on migrant workers. However, 3D printing technology may not be favorable for countries where the construction industry is a key employer and labor is less expensive. Moreover, individuals using specialized 3D construction printers require proper training, which could add to the overall cost of a project.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth as supply chains were disrupted and several construction projects were stalled due to the lockdowns imposed by various governments across the globe. Construction companies rely on the supply of equipment and raw materials from their suppliers. However, as several governments restricted the movement of goods locally and across the border, companies had to halt their construction activities, given the stalled supply of raw materials and equipment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing construction market based on the construction method, material type, end user, and region:

3D Printing Construction Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2028)

Extrusion



Powder Bonding



Others

3D Printing Construction Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2028)

Concrete



Metal



Composite



Others

3D Printing Construction End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2028)

Building



Infrastructure

3D Printing Construction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia /KSA

List of Key Players of 3D Printing Construction Market

COBOD International A/S

Yingchuang Building Technique ( Shanghai ) Co.Ltd.(Winsun)

) Co.Ltd.(Winsun) XtreeE

Apis Cor

WASP S.r.I

CyBe Construction

Sika AG

MX3D

Contour Crafting Corporation

ICON Technology, Inc.

Constructions -3D.

Check out more studies conducted by Grand View Research on topics related to 3D printing:

3D Printing Market - The global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 13.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% from 2021 to 2028

The global 3D printing market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% from 2021 to 2028 3D Printing Metal Market - The global 3D printing metal market size was valued at USD 772.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2020 to 2027

The global 3D printing metal market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2020 to 2027 3D Printing Plastics Market - The global 3D printing plastics market size was valued at USD 520.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: 1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.comWeb: https://www.grandviewresearch.com Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-printing-construction-market-size-worth-1-034-096-7-thousand-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301339142.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.