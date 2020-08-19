3D Cell Cultures Industry Report 2020-2025: Impact Of COVID-19 On The World Of Cell Culture
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with estimated data from 2020 to 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Information on analytical systems used in tissue and cell culture, cellomics and human cancer model initiative (HCMI)
- Details about assay development for mesenchymal stem cells, In Vitro testing of adventitious agents and description of assays and assay kits
- A look at the main classes of models for researching cancer and other diseases, benefits of 3D models to cancer research and description of 3D engineered scaffolds
- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the world of cell culture
- Insights into U.S. regulatory status of bioprinted products; basic guidelines for the regulation of biologics, regenerative medicine, and xenotransplants
- Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents
- Market share analysis of the major players in the industry and their comprehensive company profiles including Agilent Technologies, BioVision Inc., Cell Applications Inc., Envisiontec Inc., Mitra Biotech Inc., Promega Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Whether the discussion is about stem cells, tissue engineering, or microphysiological systems, their vital role in drug discovery, toxicology, and other areas leading to new product development, 3D cell culture is becoming the environment that will increasingly define the basis for future advances.
To mix metaphors, 3D cell culture is also cross-roads through which just about everything else passes on its way to building knowledgebases or introducing new products. This study is needed to bring together and make sense out of the broad body of information encompassed by 3D cell culture.
Three-dimensional cell culture has been used by researchers for many years now, with early adoption and now key roles in cancer and stem cells. Organ-on-a-chip technology, also known as microphysiological systems, is leading to dramatic breakthroughs. Also, stem cell research coupled with synthetic biology is opening new areas. This study is needed to provide a perspective on these advances. Furthermore, classical toxicology testing programs have been in place for many decades, and over the past 20 years, animal welfare and scientific activities have spurred the development of in vitro testing methods. In silico methods are advancing in novel ways that need to be analyzed and considered in terms of their impacts on cell culture.
This report investigates the recent key technical advances in 3D cell culture equipment, raw materials, assay kits, analytical methods, and clinical research organization (CRO) services. It should also be pointed out that this report takes a somewhat different position on 2D cell culture. It has been criticized for its inadequacies and the misleading information it can produce. However, a review of industry practices makes it clear that it still has its place and will contribute to future advances in unexpected ways.
The company section looks at many of the suppliers who provide equipment, assays, cells, reagents, and services used in 3D cell culture. This study sought to understand business models and market maturity dynamics in greater depth as well as providing more quantitative analysis of their operations.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Highlights and Issues
- An Opening Comment on an Amazing Industry
- Industry Issues
- In Vitro versus In Vivo
- Dimensionality
- The Research Chain for 2D and 3D Cell Culture
- Best Practices
- Standardization
- Regulation
- Genomics Forcing the Hand of the FDA
- Leachables and Extractables
- Broad Issues
- Research Talent Shortages
- The Shifting International Picture
- Pace and Diversification of Innovation
- A Comment on the "Other" Areas of Cell Culture
- Omics Everywhere
- Is 2020 a Watershed Year for the Cell Culture Industry?
- Preliminary Market Analysis
- Cell Culture Market Growth Rate Estimates
- Assessing Large-Scale Media Consumption Needs
- Modeling Future Growth in Biopharmaceuticals
- Base Case for the Cell Culture Market
- Challenges in Projecting Sales and Growth
- Cell Culture Media Market Estimates
- Cell and Gene Therapy Bioprocessing Segment
- Evaluating Media Consumption for Biosimilars
- What About CDMOs?
- Microfluidics
- Bioreactors
- Internal Cell Culture Resources
- Drug Development Costs: What to Believe?
- Is There Too Much Concentration of Ownership in Biotechnology?
- Characterizing Innovation in 3D Cell Culture
- Bioprinting Strategic Roadmap
- Impact of COVID-19 on the World of Cell Culture
- Clinical Trials on COVID-19
Chapter 4 Tissue and Cell Culture: Technology and Product Background
- Where did Tissue and Cell Culture Start?
- History and Early Applications
- Invention of Tissue Culture
- Development of Sustained Cell Lines
- First Cell Culture Flask and Rigorous Techniques
- Lindbergh: The Cell Culture Equipment Pioneer
- Establishing Continuous Cell Lines
- Key Developments in Equipment
- Terminology and Concepts
- Tissue and Cell Culture Industry
- Tissue
- Cells
- Cell Types
- Tissue Culture and Cell Culture Definitions
- Cell Lines
- Care and Growth of Cell Culture Systems
- Consumables
- Media, Sera and Reagents
- Gels and Scaffolds
- Microplates/Microtiter Plates
- Equipment
- Bioanalytical Instruments
- Bioanalytical Imaging
- Bioprinting
- Bioreactors
- Other Equipment for Cell Culture
- Adherent Approaches
- Traditional Roller Bottles
- Other Systems
- Information Technology: Software and Services for the Cell Culture Research Market
- Software for the Research Market in Cell Culture
- Software-Related Support Services
- Bioprocessing Consumables for Cell Culture
- Microcarriers for Large-Scale 3D Culture
- Sera for Large-Scale 3D Culture
- Media for Large-Scale 3D Culture
- Bioreactor Bags for Large-Scale 3D Culture
- Other
- Bioprocessing Equipment
- Analytical Equipment for Bioprocessing
- Automation Systems for Bioprocessing
- Support Equipment for Bioprocessing
- Aspects of Large-Scale Manufacturing of Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccines
- Suspension Proteins and Monoclonal Antibodies
- Adherent-Cell-Based Therapies and Vaccines
- Small-Scale Adherent to Make Somatic Cells, Stem Cells and Tissues
- Vaccines
- Vaccine Development as a Catalyst
- Vaccines Developed Using Human Cell Strains
- Exosome Manufacturing
- Viral Vector Manufacturing
- Lentivirus Manufacturing
- Plasmid Manufacturing
- Cell Culture End Users
- Pharma/Biopharma
- Universities
- Government
- CROs/CDMOS
- Other
- Cell Culture Applications
- Drug Discovery
- Clinical Development
- Toxicology
- Basic Research
- Bioprocessing Development
- Other
- Regional Markets
- The Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Assays, Imaging and Analysis
- Assays
- Assay Development for Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- In Vitro Testing of Adventitious Agents
- Assays and Assay Kits
- Cell-Based Assays: Overview and Newer Developments
- Cells Used in Cell-Based Assays
- Notes on 3D Cell-Based Assays
- Kinetic Metabolism Assays
- Cell Proliferation
- Viability and Cytotoxicity
- Permeability Assays for Cell Viability and Survival
- Cell Invasion
- Cell Signaling and Communication
- Cytostatic
- Cell Death Assays
- Imaging Technology
- Imaging Assays
- Fluorescence as a Driver of Screening
- Analytical Systems Used in Tissue and Cell Culture
- Understanding ""Cellomics""
- HCS Support of 3D Cell Culture
- NGS Discovery Pools
- Multiplex Assays
- Predictive Toxicology
- Neuro Safety
- The Omics Invasion
- Transcriptomics
Chapter 6 Regulation and Standardization
- U.S. Regulatory Status of Bioprinted Products
- Basic Guidance for the Regulation of Biologics
- Guidance for Regenerative Medicine
- Guidance for Xenotransplants
- Guidance for Regenerative Medicine: Emergency Approval
- Regulating Bioprinted Products
Chapter 7 3D Models for Cancer
- Disease Modeling
- Cancer
- Main Classes of Models for Researching Cancer and Other Diseases
- Cell Lines
- Spheroids and Organoids
- Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM)
- Patient-Derived Tumor Xenografts (PDXs)
- Overview: Cancer at the Cellular Level
- In Vivo (Animal) Testing Standard
- Empire of the Mouse
- Humanized Mice
- 2D Culture
- 3D Requirements
- Cell Number and Viability
- Migration and Invasion
- Unmet Needs: Angiogenesis and Immune System Evasion
- Benefits of 3D Models to Cancer Research
- Greater Distinction in Cell Morphology and Proliferation
- Greater Gene Expression and Cell Behavior
- Better Models of Cell Migration and Invasion
- Cell Heterogeneity
- Breast Cancer as a Driver of 3D Cultures
- Structure, Polarity and Apoptosis
- Melanoma as a Driver of 3D Cultures
- Moving to Spheroid Configurations
- 3D Systems in Cancer Research
- Multicellular Tumor Spheroids
- Multilayered Cell Cultures
- 3D Engineered Scaffolds
- Natural Materials
- Synthetic Materials
- Human Cancer Model Initiative (HCMI)
- Next-Generation Human Cancer Models
- Drug Sensitivity and Resistance
- Altered Signaling and Sensitivity
- Drug Resistance
- Cellular Signaling
- Cellular Signaling Mediated by Integrins
- Drug Screening
- Approaches and Endpoints
- Spheroid Applications
- Metastasis via 3D Cell Migration Model
- Metastasis via Lung-on-Chip
- Cancer Metabolism
- Future Horizons
- Metastases
- Coculture
- Vascularization
- Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts
- Cancer Stem Cells
- Combination Therapies
- Biologics Development
- Tumor Recurrence
- Patient-Derived Cells
- Patient-Derived Tumor Xenografts (PDXs)
- Evolution of PDX Platforms
Chapter 8 Landscape for Toxicology and Drug Safety Testing
- Introduction
- Liver
- Cardiovascular Toxicity
- Toxicology Background
- Testing for Adverse Effects on the Skin
- New Assessment Methodologies Impact on 3D Cell Culture
- Toxicology Testing in Cosmetics
- Updated Regulatory Requirements
- Efficacy of Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals
- Aspects of Cosmetic Toxicity Testing
- Skin Irritation
- Skin Corrosion
- Phototoxicity
- Skin Sensitization
- Eye Irritation
- Acute Systemic Toxicity
- Acute Toxicity Testing
- Cytotoxicity Assays for Acute Toxicity Testing
- Chronic and Repeated Dose Toxicity
- Carcinogenicity and Genotoxicity
- Overview
- In Vitro Methods: Background and Recent Developments
- Regulatory versus Drug Development Applications
- Efforts to Reduce False Positives
- Recent Innovations in Screening
- Future Challenge: Non-genotoxic Carcinogens
- Reproductive and Developmental Toxicity
- Background
- Following the Reproductive Cycle
- Development and Reproductive Tox Testing Types
- Zebrafish Model for Developmental Toxicity Screening
- Combination of Zebrafish and Stem Cells
- Biomedical Frontiers: Male Testis
- Endocrine Disruptor Screening
- Background
- Environmental Toxicology Impacts In Vitro Methods
- High-Production Volume Chemicals
- ToxCast and Tox 21 Initiatives
- Future Challenge: Thyroid Disruption
- BG1 Assay
- Toxicokinetics and ADME
- In Vitro Developments
- Metabolism
- Pharmacokinetics of Low Turnover Compounds
- Organotypic Models
- 3D Models for Skin
- 3D Corneal System
- Absorption Barrier Models
- Gastrointestinal
- Lung
- Blood- Brain Barrier
- Real Architecture for 3D Tissue Barriers and Extracellular Matrix
- Liver Toxicity
- Uniqueness and Complexity of Liver
- Liver as a Key Driver for 3D Innovation
- In Vitro Liver Applications
- In Vivo Liver Function and Structure
- Liver Metabolism
- In Vitro Liver Models
- Cocultures of Hepatocytes and Macrophages
- 3D Liver Models
- Bioprinted Liver Tissue
- Detected Hepatosphere Structures and Functionality
- Ideal Criteria
- Drug Resistance
- Transporter Studies
- Achieving Heterotypic Cell-Cell Contacts
- Unmet Needs and Future Drivers of Innovation
- Morphogen Signaling
- Multi-donor Liver Cells
- Kidney Toxicity Applications
- Future Challenge: Stem-Cell Derived Kidney Cells
- Bioprinted Kidney Tissue
- Pancreatic Toxicology Applications
- Cardiovascular Toxicity
- Commercial Avenue
- Collaboration with Regulators
- Cardiovascular Drug Discovery
- Microelectrode Arrays (MEAs) Based on Impedance
- Surrogate for Aortic Ring Assay via Bioprinted Magnetics
- Vasodilator Activity
- 3D Engineered Heart Tissues
Chapter 9 Stem Cell Landscape
- A History of Stem Cells
- Major and Minor Research Areas for Stem Cells
- 3D Stem Cell Culture Systems
- Plate or Culture Dish
- Spinner Flask and Rotating Wall Vessel
- Perfusion Bioreactor and Microcarrier Systems
- Shortcomings
- Microfluidics and Stem Cells
- Short Review of Stem Cell Biology
- Embryogenesis
- Growth, Structure and Morphology of Stem Cells
- Stem Cell Differentiation
- Stem Cell Differentiation versus Proliferation
- Extracellular Matrix and Stem Cells
- Soluble Factors
- Manufacturing Stem Cells
- Controlling Embryoid Body Formation
- Forced Aggregation Cultures
- Hanging-Drop Approach
- Applications
- Stem Cell Markers for High-Throughput Screening
- Teratomas and the Teratoma Assay
- Fujifilm (Cellular Dynamics Inc.)
- Stem Cell Research Breakthroughs
- Stem Cells for Neuroscience Discovery and Development
- Example: Alzheimer's Research
- Background: B-Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis
- Human iPSC-Derived Models
- New 3D Model
- Other Advantages of 3D
- Envisioned Applications
- Other 3D Neuro Applications
- Stem Cells for Cardiovascular Discovery
- Stem Cells for the Development of Regenerative Medicine
- Background: Allogenic versus Autologous
- MicroRNAs
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPS)
Chapter 10 Regenerative Medicine: Organ Transplants and Skin Substitutes
- Regenerative Medicine
- Need for Organ Transplants
- Applications in Regenerative Medicine
- Investments in Regenerative Medicine
- Skin Substitutes Industry
- Tissue Culture Allograft and Autograft Products
- Tissue Engineering in Regenerative Medicine
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3D Bioprinting Solutions
- 3D Biotek LLC
- 4D Technology
- Abcam
- Akron Biotechnology LLC
- Amsbio LLC
- Agilent Technologies
- Alpco
- Applikon Biotechnology
- Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
- Biogelx Ltd.
- Bioinspired Solutions
- Biotime Inc.
- Biovision Inc.
- Cell Applications Inc.
- Cellink
- Cellspring
- Corning Life Sciences
- Cyprotex plc
- Cytiva
- Cytoo SA
- EMD Millipore
- Emulate Inc.
- Envisiontec Inc.
- Epithelix Sarl
- Eurofins SAS
- Greiner Bio-One
- Hamilton Robotics
- Hubrecht Organoid Technology
- Hurel Corp.
- Insphero AG
- Invitrocue Ltd.
- Kiyatec Inc.
- Lifenet Health
- Lorem Cytori
- Mattek Corp.
- Mimetas Inc.
- Mitra Biotech Inc.
- N3D Biosciences Inc.
- National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)
- Organovo
- Pandorum Technologies
- Perkinelmer
- Plasticell Ltd.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.
- Poietis Sas
- Promega Corp.
- Qualyst Transporter Solutions LLC (Subsidiary of BioIVT)
- Regenhu Ltd.
- Regenovo Biotechnology
- Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Seahorse Bioscience
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Stratatech Corp.
- Synvivo Inc.
- Tap Biosystems
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Tevido Biodevices
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Zen-Bio Inc.
