3B Medical, Inc. Receives The Startup Weekly's 2021 Healthcare Companies To Watch Award

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Medical was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Healthcare Companies to Watch ( https://thestartupweekly.com/year_categories/2021-healthcare/ ). The Startup Weekly presented the Healthcare Companies to Watch award to businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

" 3B Medical is honored to receive this award from The Startup Weekly. Winning this award is a testament to the 3B Team's passion for distributing, developing, and manufacturing high-quality, innovative products that respiratory patients and consumers appreciate in an unprecedented time of need and that promote overall health and wellness via 3B's disinfection, sterilization, and sanitization products, which are weapons in the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful for our customers' support and enthusiasm for our high-quality products in each of our three product lines: sleep, oxygen, and disinfection. We are committed to expanding into new markets with our products and bringing new products in our pipeline to market that meet the needs of consumers, with a focus on quality, comfort, and safety." Justin Smith, CEO of 3B Medical.

"This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

About 3B Medical

3B Medical is a leader in the design, development, and distribution of medical devices, consumer products, and related accessories that focus on disinfection, sterilization, and sanitization as well as on the treatment of chronic respiratory conditions such as sleep apnea and COPD. 3B's Lumin disinfecting sanitizer, for example, is a proven lab tested weapon in the fight against COVID-19 as is 3B's Lumin Wand, which is the only portable, compact UVC sanitizing wand on the market with publicly available 3 rd party test results proving it can eliminate 99.9% of germs and harmful bacteria in just seconds. More information is available at www.3Bproducts.com and www.3BLumin.com. About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

CONTACT: REBECCA VELAZQUEZ, 863-226-6285, 306650@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3b-medical-inc-receives-the-startup-weeklys-2021-healthcare-companies-to-watch-award-301261986.html

SOURCE 3B Medical Inc