37th Parallel Properties Awarded Prestigious AMO® Accreditation By IREM®

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties in Richmond, VA, earned the Accredited Management Organization (AMO ®) certification from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). 37th Parallel joins an exclusive group of real estate management companies worldwide that have met the requirements to earn this distinction.

AMOs demonstrate strong financial performance, outstanding leadership, and adhere to a code of professional ethics strictly enforced by IREM to maintain integrity beyond reproach. Accreditation as an AMO requires firms to follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating that they meet standards and functions related to operations and service. Property owners and Investors can be assured that an AMO will put their interests first.

"We are honored to receive this notable designation," says Andrew Patacca, Principal, Asset Management, 37th Parallel Properties. "We have multiple CPMs on our asset management team, and we have the utmost respect for the various educational programs that IREM offers. Earning the AMO is the logical next step for our team and reflects our continued commitment to utilizing industry-recognized best practices to manage our properties."

"37th Parallel takes great pride in maintaining the highest standards for the management of our assets," said Dan Chamberlain, Managing Partner. "This recognition is a clear demonstration to our partners and investors that their properties are in the best possible hands."

"The AMO accreditation sets the standard in property management excellence for firms of all sizes. Our AMOs lead the industry in conduct and unmatched client service," says Chip Watts, CPM ®, CCIM, IREM President-Elect, and President of Watts Realty Co., Inc., AMO ®. "We congratulate 37th Parallel Properties on this accomplishment and welcome them into this exclusive group of property management firms."

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support, and networking. Our CPM ®, ARM ®, ACoM, and AMO ® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply - IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org.

About 37th Parallel Properties

37 th Parallel Properties is a privately held, multifamily real estate investment firm based in Richmond, VA. Founded in 2008, 37 th Parallel has acquired and managed over 5,500 units and completed transactions totaling $695 million across the Southeast and Texas, all while maintaining a 100% profitable track record for its family of high net worth, family office, and institutional investors.

www.37parallel.com

