374Water And Merrell Bros Enter Into A Binding Memorandum Of Understanding

DURHAM, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 374Water Inc. OTCQB ("PWVI"), a North Carolina company, and Merrell Bros (MB Holding Inc. or "MBH"), an Indiana Corporation, have entered into a strategic relationship to collaborate on the commercial manufacturing and service of AirSCWO Nix systems. MBH will manufacture and service units sold in the United States and Canada. The partnership will focus on the deployment of the first commercial units to municipal and industrial customers.

AirSCWO is an advanced oxidation method that treats a variety of organic wastes, in particular, wet wastes in concentrated slurries such as wastewater sludge, biosolids, landfill leachates, and industrial wastes. The process has proven effective at eliminating emerging contaminants and "forever chemicals" such as PFAS and 1,4-Dioxane, pharmaceuticals, microplastics, and pathogens.

Kobe Nagar, CEO, and Co-founder of 374Water, commented "Merrell Bros is an ideal strategic partner for 374Water. Their North American footprint and impressive client base, servicing entities in their areas of expertise - biosolids, municipal drinking water, wastewater sludge, and landfill leachate - Support us in changing the waste paradigm from treatment to resource recovery while eliminating emerging contaminates of concern like PFAS and 1,4-dioxane. The Merrell's state-of-the-art facilities, encompassing hundreds of thousands of square feet equipped with modern machine shop appointments and fabrication infrastructure is capable of producing our AirSCWO systems to a quality control level unmatched by most companies. Furthermore, Merrell Bros will inventory parts and offer after-sale support with their office's coast to coast."

Merrell Bros co-founder and CFO, Terry Merrell added "We have always prided ourselves on building and/ or modifying the finest equipment to service our broad base of clients. We saw early on that supercritical water oxidation technology (SCWO) may change the world on how waste management is deployed. Simply said, "Just make sludge go away!" Our commitment, investment and execution are part of our corporate culture to make the world itself a better place".

MBH will fabricate the first commercial units at its facility in Kokomo, IN. The systems will be compact and modular so they can be cost-effectively deployed and operated within the footprint of an existing plant.

About 374Water Inc.374Water Inc., PWVI is a publicly-traded social impact, cleantech company offering an innovative technology to process and eliminate "forever" chemicals from the natural and developed environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean! We help businesses and local governments obtain their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

About Merrell BrosMerrell Bros., Inc. is a nationwide biosolids management company helping municipalities, industries, and agricultural operations successfully manage and recycle biosolids since 1982. Merrell Bros., Inc. is dedicated to environmentally sound, agriculturally oriented, and State and Federally approved methods of biosolids management. At Merrell Bros., Inc. we make every effort to build a reputation based on honesty and professionalism

