365 Retail Markets To Open New Headquarters In Troy, MI

TROY, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets ("365"), the leading global provider of self-service commerce technology to the foodservice industry, announced today that they have rebuilt their Headquarters to support their exceptional...

TROY, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets ("365"), the leading global provider of self-service commerce technology to the foodservice industry, announced today that they have rebuilt their Headquarters to support their exceptional growth.

365 provides a full suite of self-service technologies for foodservice operators, including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing, and point-of-sale hardware, that power unattended retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and other locations.

"Our rebuilt headquarters was a necessary investment to keep up with the tailwinds powering the self-service industry. Having the time to complete this during COVID was an advantage; while most of our staff was at home, we were able to strip the building to its walls and start over without impacting the business," said Joe Hessling, Founder, and CEO of 365 Retail Markets. "We are happy to call SE Michigan our home and glad that we were able to make this investment under difficult circumstances."

The new headquarters is over 23,000sqft and includes:

State-of-the-art breakroom featuring 365's MicroMarket, PicoMarket, and Café Dining technology

Innovation lab

Training lab

Global Support Center

Product Showroom

365 has built a new HQ and occupies a 2 nd 23,000sqft building in Troy, which houses their manufacturing warehouse, finance and sales operations. Their warehouse and production teams have grown quickly and efficiently, and in 2019, they also updated and rebuilt a contemporary warehouse.

"From the initial conversation with internal teams to the final build, our focus was to create a collaborative and vibrant environment for our people to feel a sense of community and flexibility where they work," says Director of People and Careers, Mollie Krupp. "We are incredibly thrilled to be back in our new space, working together and developing new products."

The new headquarters shows 365 Retail Market's commitment to staying in Michigan, creating new jobs, and pledge to help grow the economy. The new design was developed and is equipped to get our employees back to work and our clients back to our building! With this move, we will continue to see 365 pioneer the self-service industry.

365 will be celebrating the opening of it's new HQ on June 11 th at 1 pm EST. Congresswoman, Haley Stevens and the Mayor of Troy, MI Ethan Baker, will be in attendance commemorating the day and the growth of 365.

About 365 Retail Markets365 Retail Markets is the global leader of self-service technology and services for the Contract Foodservice industry. 365 has won many awards for their innovation and growth, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. several times. We offer the best-in-class point-of-service platform for the workplace through our combination of MicroMarket, vending, and dining technologies. 365 offers a consolidated approach to operators seeking a streamlined system that consumers love to use. 365 has been pioneering innovation since 2009 and continues to revolutionize the market with superior technology, strategic partnerships, and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. 365 is committed to capturing every single transaction, every single time, by delivering products that are secure, scalable and reliable. For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com. You can also follow 365 Retail Markets on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Linkedin.

365 Media Contact: Linde Hutson - 888-365-7382 - linde.hutson@365smartshop.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/365-retail-markets-to-open-new-headquarters-in-troy-mi-301308310.html

SOURCE 365 Retail Markets, LLC