365 Connect To Discuss What's Next In The Post-Pandemic World Of Change During Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Reimaged to Reopened: What's Next in The Post-Pandemic World of Never-Ending Change, is scheduled to air on July 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Reimaged to Reopened: What's Next in the Post-Pandemic World of Never-Ending Change discusses the shift in consumer behaviors and economic outfalls that are changing the way businesses operate in today's marketplace. The webcast delves into concerns surrounding digital privacy and accessibility rights, which are currently undergoing universal legal changes, as well as technology trends that will become mainstream. It will tackle important issues in the rental housing market, including the financial harm it has encountered due to the looming eviction moratorium.

"Innovation, fueled by consumers demanding more conveniences, is the catalyst of change driving our economy forward," Kirby explained. "Seamless, streamlined digital workflows have become necessary to transact business, as the market has proven that you must adapt every facet of your business to an online space if you want to stay competitive."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 140 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which earned the duo global recognition with a highly prestigious gold w3 Award.

Oriente responded, "Kerry is the ultimate go-to resource for all things digital within the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on how our world continues to shift as we enter a new era of business operations. Similar to all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

Kirby concluded, "Over the years, technological advancements have changed the way we shop for goods and services, share social updates with friends, and even transact business. Now, expedient changes in technology are helping us reach the next major phase of digital transformation. Although the multifamily housing industry isn't immune to the economic impacts of the pandemic, property management professionals are in a prime position to strengthen their future business models by embracing the evolution in consumers' mindsets."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

