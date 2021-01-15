365 Connect Explores Digital Transformation Trends Emerging In The New Year During Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Digital Transformation Trends: Bringing Changes to Multifamily Operations in The New Year, is scheduled to air on Jan. 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Digital Transformation Trends: Bringing Changes to Multifamily Operations in The New Year explores the challenges faced in 2020, as life became on-demand and consumers acquired nearly everything with the click of a button. The webcast will take a closer look at the rapid technological transformation taking place, the massive adoption of contactless workflows, and the way communities are completely restructuring their marketing and retention practices with consumer-focused digital platforms.

"Developments made within the digital realm did not stop at the end of 2020," Kirby explained. "Now, we've reached warp speed in terms of innovation, fueled by consumers demanding more conveniences than ever before. While a lot of our usual processes and workflows morphed with the help of technology over the past year, there is still plenty of room for advancement to be made in 2021."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 130 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With a combined experience of over 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. Their webcast series has even received global recognition with a highly prestigious gold w3 Award.

Oriente responded, "Kerry is the ultimate go-to resource for all things digital within the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on upcoming tech trends to watch in 2021. As with all the material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

Kirby concluded, "Over the years, technological advancements have changed the way we shop for goods and services, share social updates with friends, and transact business. Now, tech tools are helping us overcome new challenges in today's changing world. Property management professionals are in a prime position to strengthen their business model by preparing themselves for the emerging digital transformation trends that we will see in the New Year."

