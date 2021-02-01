365 Connect Continues Its Award-winning Ways With A Gold Vega Digital Award For Its Digi.Lease Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a gold Vega Digital...

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a gold Vega Digital Award for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform . This prestigious, global award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to delivering innovation in today's changing world.

The Vega Digital Awards is an international competition, crafted to celebrate and honor leading professionals in the creative fields of digital media. Administered by the International Awards Associate, winning entries were selected by a select panel of industry-leading creative giants under comprehensive and strict standards. This year's competition boasted entries from over 32 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Malaysia, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and many more.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot platform, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent, designed to book and broadcast livestream tours, schedule amenity use, and arrange in-person meetings with limitation logic. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to support contactless experiences and limit in-person interactions. Rethinking how the multifamily sector interacts and transacts with prospective and existing renters, Digi.Lease continues to expand upon its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of the rental housing industry.

"It is a great joy to see these talented organizations receive recognition for the work they have put forth. When given the right opportunities, it's truly humbling to see what people can do and how far they can take their creativity," stated Kenjo Ong, the CEO of the International Awards Associate. "To have innovators, like 365 Connect, create, thrive, and grow despite uncertainty in our world, is certainly awe-inspiring."

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby responded, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on a global level and feel truly honored to receive this highly-acclaimed award. As the world radically shifts the way we work, educate our children, and manage our health, the need for contactless solutions has never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, help our customers transform their operations, and serve our increasingly digitized society."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

